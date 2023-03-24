We all know at least some of the momentum driving the transition to battery electric OPE is as much about noise reduction as it is about the environment. But just how much does the sound of landscaping equipment bother people? And just how much does it affect neighbor relations?

According to a Husqvarna Survey*:

Four in five claim loud lawn equipment has disrupted their daily routine at some point. 65% of Americans wish lawn care equipment was quieter.

A quarter of Americans say neighborhood noise disturbs their or their family’s leisure or rest time.

Privacy (75%) and quiet (65%) top the list as the most desirable characteristics of a neighborhood.

Most Americans (74%) wish their neighbors were quieter at some point.

Nearly a fifth of Americans have considered moving because of difficulty with a neighbor, while loud lawn equipment proves to be one of the most troublesome distractions, topping the list of neighborly noise complaints.

“The survey results really highlight the need for a quieter, more considerate approach to lawn care, and that’s exactly what Husqvarna’s Automower® provides,” said Alex Trimboli, director, Robotics Marketing North America at Husqvarna Group. “As we can see, noise from lawn equipment is a major source of tension between neighbors, and Automower® offers a smarter, quieter, and more innovative solution to this common problem.”

**Husqvarna conducted a nationally representative online survey of 1,005 Americans 18 years of age or older, living in the continental United States. The total sample is representative of the U.S. population in terms of age, gender, race, ethnicity, region, education and income. The online survey was completed between January 31 – February 1, 2023.