This selection of disaster response equipment will ensure your landscaping team is prepared to respond to emergencies.

Buyers Products Rotating Spotlight

The ultra-bright, rotating spotlight from Buyers Products comes with a wireless remote for convenient use inside or outside of the cab. The light offers continuous 360° light rotation and a 110° vertical tilt, while the cast metal frame offers durability superior to plastic. Users can choose from a permanent or magnetic mount with a black or white powder-coat finish.

Develon DX17Z-7

Unlocking potential for landscaping work, the DX17Z-7 answers requests for a mini excavator that can swiftly maneuver in tight workspaces. The DX17Z-7 is compact in size and features a retractable undercarriage with collapsible dozer blade. Offering a 48″ track width, the DX17Z-7 can travel between homes on tight lot lines or flush against existing structures in developed areas where larger equipment doesn’t fit. The DX17Z-7 weighs approximately 4,200 pounds and is the smallest member of the DEVELON mini excavator fleet. The retractable track is easily controlled via an electric switch on the control panel.

Manitou Woodcracker® Tree Saw

Manitou has launched a new Woodcracker® tree saw with grapple configuration for its rotating telehandler product line that will significantly improve performance and productivity in tree and limb removal operations. It’s compatible with three Manitou rotating telehandlers — the MRT 2260, MRT 2660, and MRT 3060 Vision+. When matched with the MRT 3060 Vision+, operators can reach heights of more than 98′ and outreach to more than 84′. The maximum lifting capacity for the MRT with the tree saw attachment is 8,000 pounds. Built from high strength steel and capable of cutting tree branches and trunks up to 29″ in diameter, the Woodcracker saw rotates into position to cut, hold, and deliver each limb. It can also be matched with the Manitou rotating telehandler remote control to give the operator flexibility in how/where they perform the work.

John Deere P-Tier 334 Skid Steer Loader

New to its line-up of P-Tier machines, the John Deere 334 P-Tier SSL has a brand-new one-piece cab design with premium options, enhanced technology features, and an overall increase in operating power. The new station is sealed, pressurized, and isolated from the frame to help improve operator comfort and productivity. A new premium heated and ventilated seat allows those working in all types of climates to be comfortable during hot Summers or frigid Winters. The 8″ premium touchscreen display interface comes standard on the 334 and includes the Attachment Manager. It takes the guesswork out of determining optimal attachment performance parameters by enabling preprogrammed flow and pressure for John Deere attachments.

Mecalac AT1050 Telescopic Wheel Loader

The AT1050 from Mecalac is a unique blend of compact size and speed. The AT1050’s rigid chassis keeps the machine balanced by retaining its center of gravity — even during tight turns — and four-wheel steering ensures outstanding maneuverability when navigating work sites. Three steering modes enable operators to use two-wheel steering when travelling at up to 25MPH. Unlike a traditional articulating loader, the AT1050 loses no capacity while turning. It can make a single movement within a radius of 12′, 2″. The AT1050 delivers heavy-duty performance with a Tier 4 Final 75 HP engine and a DOC emissions control system.

PU130 Mobile Battery Energy Storage System

The PU130, developed by Portable Electric, integrates Volvo CE’s expertise with Portable Electric’s technology to deliver rapid off-grid recharging capabilities for electrified construction equipment. The PU130 offers a first-of-its-kind 48 V Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) capability, allowing for swift electric equipment recharging during short breaks, minimizing downtime, and maximizing productivity on job sites. Additionally, with its 130 kWh storage capacity and Neuron OS-enabled wireless monitoring platform, the PU130 ensures seamless connectivity and efficient operation.

Husqvarna T542i XP® and 542i XP® Chainsaws

With the power equivalent of a 40cc gas engine, the T542i XP® and 542i XP® chainsaws from Husqvarna are elevating the battery-powered industry. Users experience a kick-start of energy at the beginning of every cut as the clutch engages. Operators can cut up to 10% more when compared to Husqvarna’s current professional 40 V battery chainsaw platform without the clutch feature. The T542i XP and 542i XP provide the familiar feel of a gas-powered engine with a fraction of the noise and no fumes. With the average takedown of a tree requiring up to 40 pull-starts, the ability to start these saws with the push of a button means climbing arborists can maximize efficiency while on-the-job.

Yanmar V7 Compact Wheel Loader

The 9,370-pound V7 fills the gap in the Yanmar wheel loader line between the V4-7 and V8 and features a low operating weight, comfortable cab area, and high bucket capacity. Its compact design, intuitive controls, and high travel speeds maximize performance and efficiency for operators. The V7 features an impressive 0.92 cubic yard bucket capacity for its weight. An optional light material bucket brings that bucket capacity to more than a full cubic yard with each scoop. The compact wheel loader also includes a powerful Tier 4 Final Yanmar engine allowing for a lifting capacity of 7,981 pound-force. Ergonomic joystick controls simplify machine operation. Creep mode allows for precise attachment control while Automatic Ride Control with Limited Slip Differential improves convenience and efficiency.

Takeuchi TCR50-2 Crawler Dumper

Previously available in other parts of the world, Takeuchi is now bringing the Crawler Dumper to its North American customers. Weighing 14,440 pounds with a 118 HP engine, the TCR50-2 has a 65° dumping angle and 8,157-pound maximum loading weight. The machine allows operators to carry up to 2.7 cubic yards of material while rotating and dumping it in a single cycle. The TCR50-2’s ability to rotate its dump bed 180° reduces both the need to constantly reposition the machine and deterioration of its rubber tracks. The operator station of the TCR50-2 is designed to keep the user informed, comfortable, and productive. It features an intuitive 5.7″ multi-information color display with standard 180° rearview camera, hydraulic joystick controls, adjustable suspension seat, powerful air conditioner, radio with USB functionality, and large cup holder.

ALL Crane Kobelco G-3 Series

The new Kobelco G-3 models from ALL Crane were designed to incorporate transport, assembly, and operator-friendly concepts. The G-3 hydraulic crawler line includes the Isuzu Tier 4-compliant engine, known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and quiet operation. The G-3 Series hydraulic cranes include a new cab design offering improved visibility and added features such as Bluetooth and USB capabilities. Kobelco has maintained all the previous hydraulic systems, crane travel system, and other components.