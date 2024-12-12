Turf Magazine and J.J Keller Videoprotects teamed up for an insightful and interesting webinar discussing fleet management regulations and how to run your landscaping business as safely as possible while avoiding unnecessary citations.

Jessica Schwartz, Managing Editor at Turf ,moderated the hour while Tom Bray, Senior Business Advisor at J.J Keller & Associates, and Bob O’Connell, Strategic Account Executive expertly shared their experience and knowledge with the audience.

As a landscaping company, your employees may drive a variety of “commercial vehicles,” which means that even though you’re not a trucking company, you are subject to the Department of Transportation regulations, and also the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association regulations if your vehicles require a CDL to operate. Do you know what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them?

During the webcast, we’ll help you understand the regulations that apply to: • Hiring and qualifying your employees who drive company vehicles • Conducting driver drug & alcohol tests • Obtaining proper operating authority • Conducting vehicle maintenance • Ensuring safe driving behaviors • Acquiring vehicle permits • And much more

You will also learn about common violations to watch out for, tips to maintain compliance and keep safety in the forefront with your employees. To view the webinar On Demand, please click here.