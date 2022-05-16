To streamline efficiencies across its manufacturing footprint in the Midwest region, Bobcat Company will build a new assembly plant on 22 acres in Rogers, MN, a northwest suburb of Minneapolis-Saint Paul. It will be the compact equipment manufacturer’s third location in Minnesota. The $13 million investment will add an additional 225,000 square feet in production capacity, and the company plans to add more than 100 new, full-time positions at the location this year.

“This investment further demonstrates our commitment to our presence in Minnesota, while supporting the growth we are experiencing in the marketplace,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “We are dedicated to continuing to expand our capabilities and equipment product lines to empower our customers, and this new location will be an important part of this success.”

Bobcat anticipates the new operation will be fully operational by fourth quarter of 2022. The facility will include assembly space, shipping and receiving docks, employee parking, breakroom, offices and meeting rooms.

Bobcat chose the location in Rogers, a growing suburban community in Hennepin County and the seven-county Twin Cities metropolitan area, due to the benefits of its unique location at the intersection of two regional roadway systems – Interstate 94 and Highway 101. This location will allow Bobcat to optimize manufacturing logistics by streamlining the company’s supply routes alongside other locations in the region, as well as create supply efficiencies that support both market demand and the company’s vigorous growth plans.

The addition of the Rogers facility will contribute to the company’s strategic manufacturing footprint plan and support its investments in facilities across North America, including a recent $26 million expansion at its facility in Litchfield, MN and $70 million expansion in Statesville, NC. These efforts are part of Bobcat’s long-term strategic growth initiatives as a leading equipment manufacturer and supports its long-term commitment to employees and communities.

“We will continue to invest in our facilities, employees and manufacturing capabilities, so we can meet the needs of our dealers and customers, while continually enhancing excellence across our business,” added Ballweber.