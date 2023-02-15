Bobcat Company recently completed a $9.3 million investment in punch press automation and press technology at its manufacturing facility in Gwinner, North Dakota. The new press line is expected to more than double press production capabilities, reduce energy consumption, lower noise levels and improve complex forming for sheet metal parts, all of which will help meet the increasing demand for Bobcat equipment. The company also invested an additional $1.2 million for entrance and building upgrades at the Gwinner location.

“As the home of our original manufacturing facility in North America, we are excited to invest in the facility and add this new automation technology to the Gwinner plant,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Bobcat Company North America. “This investment will provide us with new capabilities and efficiencies in our metal stamping operations, and it also aligns with our commitment to innovation, sustainability and continued investments in our manufacturing footprint.”

Bobcat partnered with AP&T North America, Inc., a leading provider of advanced production solutions, for the fully automated tandem line, which includes design and build of the new 2000 Ton Valveless Servo Hydraulic Lead Press at the Gwinner facility.

“Bobcat is one of the first companies in North America to invest in the future by implementing this automated solution using our new press technology,” said Dr. Christian Koroschetz, chief sales officer of AP&T Group. “This investment also supports Bobcat’s interest in pursuing sustainable, energy-efficient manufacturing solutions.”

The highly automated, closed-looped, valveless servo-hydraulic press is 70 percent more energy efficient than a conventional hydraulic press. The press also provides increased productivity and superior forming capabilities, which enables the pressing of more intricate and complex designed parts, along with shorter cycle times. The press line and automation are smart controlled via internet-based solutions.

Bobcat first became aware of the new press technology through a relationship with Wisconsin-based TCR Integrated Stamping Systems, a leading equipment manufacturer consultant and system provider for the metal forming industry. Bobcat partnered with TCR Integrated Stamping Systems to provide the new press control systems and magnetic quick die changes for all other presses in the tandem line.

“While visiting AP&T in Sweden, I was introduced to their latest automation breakthrough and knew it would provide a significant advancement for Bobcat. This unique solution provided the ability to move parts in excess of 200 pounds very quickly over great distances; it was perfect for them,” said Todd Wenzel, president of TCR. “In addition to the latest automation, AP&T also demonstrated their new valveless, servo hydraulic technology for me. It’s unique capabilities, too, had clear application for the Gwinner facility and is consistent with Bobcat’s sustainability goals.”