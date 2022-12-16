By the end of 2023, commercial landscaping company BrightView’s field manager fleet of eco-friendly vehicles will total nearly 700 electric and hybrid cars and trucks.
Earlier this year, BrightView announced it would add more than 250 hybrid vehicles to its management fleet as part of its strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This newest deployment includes Ford Maverick Hybrids, Honda Accord Hybrids, and Toyota Corolla Hybrids. BrightView previously announced the addition of 100 Chevy Bolt EUVs.
“As the commercial landscaping industry leader, we’re continually driving for a greener future,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer. “Whether it’s within our management fleet, production equipment, or service applications, we are committed to pursuing initiatives and implementing programs that minimize our impact on the environment.”
The migration to electric and hybrid vehicles is part of BrightView’s four-year plan for converting its fleet of 3,000 field manager cars and trucks to more sustainable power sources and represents another step toward achieving BrightView’s broader environmental sustainability goal of becoming carbon neutral.
In addition to deploying an eco-friendly fleet of vehicles, BrightView continues to incorporate sustainable practices into its everyday operations to help protect and preserve the environment. By converting gas and two-cycle landscaping equipment to battery power, reducing water usage through smart irrigation technology systems, and moving its real estate infrastructure to green and sustainable energy, BrightView aims to help realize a brighter, greener future by further transforming the commercial landscaping marketplace.
BrightView Debuts New Snow Services Brand
In other news, last month BrightView formally introduced a new name and brand for its snow and ice management services – BrightView Snow Services. The new brand reflects the prominent role snow removal plays across BrightView’s portfolio.
While BrightView has long offered snow and ice removal services, the acquisitions of TDE Group, Winter Services, Inc, and Cutting Edge Property Maintenance further expanded and enhanced the company’s snow leadership and operational capabilities.
“With the recent acquisitions, we’ve further strengthened our position as the premier provider of commercial winter services. The creation of the BrightView Snow Services brand reflects our industry leadership in snow and ice management as well as distinguishes our expertise and competency,” said Jamie Gollotto, President, Seasonal Maintenance Services. “BrightView Snow Services will make the winter months, inclement weather, and inconvenient conditions that come along with it, safe with minimal disruption.”
BrightView Snow Services offers businesses and property managers snow management training programs including detailed property mapping; customized snow management plans; pre-season planning, site inspections and pre-storm preparation; and 24/7 storm monitoring.
No Comment