Earlier this year, BrightView announced it would add more than 250 hybrid vehicles to its management fleet as part of its strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This newest deployment includes Ford Maverick Hybrids, Honda Accord Hybrids, and Toyota Corolla Hybrids. BrightView previously announced the addition of 100 Chevy Bolt EUVs.

“As the commercial landscaping industry leader, we’re continually driving for a greener future,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer. “Whether it’s within our management fleet, production equipment, or service applications, we are committed to pursuing initiatives and implementing programs that minimize our impact on the environment.”

The migration to electric and hybrid vehicles is part of BrightView’s four-year plan for converting its fleet of 3,000 field manager cars and trucks to more sustainable power sources and represents another step toward achieving BrightView’s broader environmental sustainability goal of becoming carbon neutral.

In addition to deploying an eco-friendly fleet of vehicles, BrightView continues to incorporate sustainable practices into its everyday operations to help protect and preserve the environment. By converting gas and two-cycle landscaping equipment to battery power, reducing water usage through smart irrigation technology systems, and moving its real estate infrastructure to green and sustainable energy, BrightView aims to help realize a brighter, greener future by further transforming the commercial landscaping marketplace.