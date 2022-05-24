Caterpillar Inc. is expanding operations at its 260,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in the City of Schertz, Texas, adding $24 million in state-of-the-art equipment. By 2026, the construction machinery and equipment manufacturer will also add 24 jobs to its current workforce of 145, bringing total payroll at the facility to more than $8 million.

“Schertz is a wonderful place to work, and we’re excited to be a part of this community,” said Mark Stratton, General Manager of Large Engines in Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division. “We are helping our customers build a better, more sustainable world by executing our strategy through operational excellence, expanded offerings, services and sustainability.”

Under a 10-year agreement with the Schertz Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), Caterpillar will maintain a total of 169 jobs and a base payroll exceeding $8 million. The company must also maintain a minimum in personal property investment. With a successful annual performance, the company will receive a grant from the SEDC.

The Caterpillar facility in Schertz currently machines C27 and C32 liter engine blocks and 9.3-18-liter cylinder heads to support various Caterpillar products, including the Large Engines business in nearby Seguin, TX.

“Caterpillar is an incredibly important employer in the region,” said Mayor Ralph Gutierrez. “In Schertz, they have been a model corporate citizen and continue to demonstrate their commitment to the community and our young people through their leadership in events such as Job Shadow Day and Manufacturing Day.”

“Caterpillar ties our region together with operations across the greater San Antonio region.” said Adrian Perez, SEDC Executive Director. “Caterpillar joins other Fortune 500 companies expanding in Schertz over the last year and a half. First Amazon, then Sysco, and now Caterpillar. We are proud to partner with the global brands that are doubling down on The City of Schertz.”