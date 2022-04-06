Musser Foundation selects Travis Russell and Dr. Devon Carroll as 2022 Award of Excellence recipients .

The Musser International Turfgrass Foundation has selected both Travis Russell and Dr. Devon Carroll as 2022 Award of Excellence recipients. The Musser Award is given to outstanding Ph.D. candidates who, in the final phase of their graduate studies, demonstrated overall excellence throughout their doctoral program in turfgrass research. In rare years where top candidates are equally excellent, the foundation makes two awards.

Russell received his B.S. degree in Horticulture, Landscape, and Turf Sciences at the University of Arkansas. He went on to earn his M.S. from University of Arkansas in Horticulture, where his thesis research focused on determining precise light requirements for golf course turfgrasses in the transition zone.

Russell is currently completing his Ph.D. in Agronomy at Pennsylvania State University. In May of 2022, Russell will start as the technical services representative for the golf and lawn care industry for Bayer Environmental Sciences Canada.