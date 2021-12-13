Registration for the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show (MANTS), returning to the Baltimore Convention Center on January 5-7, 2022, is open for attendees and exhibitors. The green industry marketplace will bring together close to 1,000 vendors to kick off the new year with in-person opportunities to meet and reconnect with colleagues, check out the latest industry products, and stock up on inventory for the year ahead.
Admission is $30 per person and includes admission for all three show days. Attendees may register here.
MANTS and its attendees and exhibitors are required to abide by any state or local health ordinances related to COVID-19. Show organizers will continue to keep all exhibitors and attendees informed of current ordinances as the show approaches. More information, including details on the Baltimore Convention Center’s cleaning and disinfecting protocols, can be found at www.MANTS.com
