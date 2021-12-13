Registration for the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show (MANTS), returning to the Baltimore Convention Center on January 5-7, 2022, is open for attendees and exhibitors. The green industry marketplace will bring together close to 1,000 vendors to kick off the new year with in-person opportunities to meet and reconnect with colleagues, check out the latest industry products, and stock up on inventory for the year ahead.

Admission is $30 per person and includes admission for all three show days. Attendees may register here.

“We continue to plan a full in-person MANTS for January and look forward to welcoming attendees and exhibitors back to Baltimore in 2022,” said Vanessa Finney, executive vice president of MANTS. “We know that our participants want to meet in-person and connect on the tradeshow floor, and that remains our top priority.”