MANTS

Registration for the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show (MANTS), returning to the Baltimore Convention Center on January 5-7, 2022, is open for attendees and exhibitors. The green industry marketplace will bring together close to 1,000 vendors to kick off the new year with in-person opportunities to meet and reconnect with colleagues, check out the latest industry products, and stock up on inventory for the year ahead.

Admission is $30 per person and includes admission for all three show days. Attendees may register here.

“We continue to plan a full in-person MANTS for January and look forward to welcoming attendees and exhibitors back to Baltimore in 2022,” said Vanessa Finney, executive vice president of MANTS. “We know that our participants want to meet in-person and connect on the tradeshow floor, and that remains our top priority.”
Housing demand is strong and attendees are encouraged to book their hotel rooms through the housing bureau in partnership with Visit Baltimore. Through December 29, 2021, discounted rates are available at nine downtown hotels–all within walking distance of the Baltimore Convention Center.

MANTS and its attendees and exhibitors are required to abide by any state or local health ordinances related to COVID-19. Show organizers will continue to keep all exhibitors and attendees informed of current ordinances as the show approaches. More information, including details on the Baltimore Convention Center’s cleaning and disinfecting protocols, can be found at www.MANTS.com

MANTS, the Masterpiece of Trade Shows™ is sponsored by the State Nursery and Landscape Associations of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. In 2020, MANTS celebrated its 50th anniversary at the Baltimore Convention Center (2021 was not in-person due to COVID), welcoming a record 12,000 attendees. These green industry professionals had the opportunity to visit 968 exhibiting companies spread throughout 1,550 booths. The exhibiting companies and event attendees hailed from 44 states and 15 countries – all of whom represented a wide variety of products, services, and trends on the show floor.