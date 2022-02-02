Self Care For Lawn Care & Landscape Professionals

For lawn and landscape professionals who love nothing more than perfecting lawns in the hot summer sun, winter doldrums can be overwhelming. That’s outdoor power equipment manufacturer Cub Cadet is introducing Essence de Lawn by Cub Cadet, a limited-edition self-care kit featuring the scent of fresh-cut grass available exclusively as a giveaway. The kits are dropping just in time for Valentine’s Day…and yet another Arctic blast.

Each Essence de Lawn by Cub Cadet self-care kit includes:

Reed Diffuser : Bask in backyard bliss all day long. Simply place the reeds in customized solution to turn any indoor space into an outdoor oasis.

: Bask in backyard bliss all day long. Simply place the reeds in customized solution to turn any indoor space into an outdoor oasis. Therapeutic Candle : Put spring in the air with the scent of a freshly mowed lawn. Listen closely to hear the crackle of a family bonfire or neighborhood barbeque.

: Put spring in the air with the scent of a freshly mowed lawn. Listen closely to hear the crackle of a family bonfire or neighborhood barbeque. Aromatic Mist: Keep the smell of a perfectly mowed backyard a simple spritz away by applying to any room, linen or clothing.

“Cub Cadet created these limited-edition scented products to evoke the spirit of spring. This type of sensorial brand experience is a first for us, but a fun way to engage our fans during the winter months,” commented Siana Calanni, Cub Cadet Brand Manager.

Don’t let lawn love go dormant this winter. Visit CubCadet.com/TheShed by 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Feb. 13 (before Valentine’s Day) to enter to win.

Editor’s Note: I got to sample this kit. My teenage son reported, “Wow. It really does smell like grass,” while my daughter tried to steal the aromatic mist!

