Let’s face it, it’s the doldrums of Winter and who couldn’t use a little (or a lot of) energy–especially if snow removal at 2 am is on the agenda! Cub Cadet, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, has released 3X Coffee by Cub Cadet, a limited-edition coffee roasted with three times, yes THREE times, the caffeine of leading blends for those early winter mornings when the ordinary brew and snow blower aren’t up to the task.

Just like Cub Cadet’s X Series® snow blower lineup, 3X Coffee by Cub Cadet is engineered for the extreme! It’s available in 12-ounce bags of bold Mexican, Arabica, and Robusta whole beans roasted in partnership with Tidewater Coffee. A limited quantity will be made available exclusively via a giveaway.

Visit TheShed.CubCadet.com until January 31 and register for a chance to win a free bag of coffee. One grand prize winner also will take home a Cub Cadet 3X® 26” Three-Stage Snow Blower. No purchase is necessary to enter. (Visit TheShed.CubCadet.com for official rules.)

“Cub Cadet users embrace a heavy, overnight snowfall just like most people embrace a morning cup of coffee. For them, an extreme snowfall presents an opportunity to put our powerful X Series® snow blowers to work,” said Mike Ford, product manager for snow blowers at Cub Cadet. “3X Coffee by Cub Cadet is our way of enhancing early morning snow removal while celebrating the joy of easily moving a lot of snow with our snow blowers.”

3X Coffee by Cub Cadet was inspired by the Cub Cadet 3X® three-stage power snow blower, the ace of the X Series lineup that features a patented three-stage system and a 420cc OHV engine with push-button electric start. The 3X is engineered to remove snowfall up to roughly 23″, clear driveways large enough for up to 15 cars and handle smooth and gravel surfaces with ease.

For more information, visit TheShed.CubCadet.com or follow Cub Cadet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.