Arborjet | Ecologel has been recognized as BioPreferred Champions by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). The products tested and certified for their biobased content include: Hydretain Root Zone Moisture Manager, certified to contain 93% biobased content, reducing watering requirements by up to 50% while also increasing nutrient uptake; and NutriRoot 2-2-3, a unique blend of nutrients, seaweed extract, humic acid, surfactants, and humectants designed to increase root development and reduce water stress with a biobased rating of 86%.

Ecologel Solutions, LLC is an official pioneer of the program as one of the first 500 companies to earn the right to display the USDA Certified Biobased Product label on a certified product. As Program Participants, both Arborjet and Ecologel have been instrumental in the success of the USDA BioPreferred® Program, which is celebrating 20 years as the Federal Government’s official advocate and market accelerator for biobased products.

The program has participation from businesses in 47 countries and more than 1,500 companies across the U.S. and reports over a 500% increase in certification of upstream materials from 2015 to 2022. This includes products cataloged as eligible for federal purchasing preference across 139 product categories, and an increase in reporting of biobased purchases by federal contractors nationwide.

STIHL Inc. Invests $49M in Virginia Beach Manufacturing Facility Expansion and more

The City of Virginia Beach is pleased to announce that STIHL plans to invest $49 million to expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach. The expansion will add 26,000 square feet of space to an existing building, totaling 86,000 square feet upon completion. The project is also expected to create 15 new jobs with an average annual wage of $60,000 to $100,000.

The Virginia Beach Development Authority (VBDA) voted to award STIHL an Economic Development Incentive Program (EDIP) grant of $500,000 for the expansion based on job creation and retention, plus capital investment estimated at $49 million. In addition to increasing its footprint in Virginia Beach, STIHL plans to invest in state-of-the-art equipment and add highly skilled positions to its team, including maintenance mechatronic technicians, process engineers, tool and die makers, project coordinators, and machine operators.

The new project will allow for a third chain saw guide bar production line to be added at 825 London Bridge Road, increasing production capacity. Currently, most chain saw guide bar production takes place at other STIHL locations overseas, but this expansion lays the groundwork for additional manufacturing activity to be moved to the company’s Virginia Beach location.

In other STIHL news, The Virginia Beach Fire Department held its annual award ceremony on Oct. 26, 2022, at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach. Members and residents were recognized for their outstanding service to the community and city, including the STIHL sponsored Fire Fighter of the Year Award presented to Vincent G. Smith III.

For several years, Smith has overseen meter maintenance and led servicing of all hazmat meters on rescues, ladders, and boats for the Department. He spearheaded an effort to obtain new meters for all ladders and rescue companies. Additionally, Smith has worked with two battalion chiefs and two captains to help create the Swiftwater Rescue Team.

Atticus Announces Trevor Radford as Vice President, EcoCore

Atticus, LLC adds Trevor Radford as vice president, EcoCore division. EcoCore – Chemistry at the Core of Environmental Wellness – fights pests and contributes to the safety and comfort of people, the beautification of our surroundings, and the protection of personal property and critical infrastructure.

Trevor Radford has more than 23 years of sales and leadership experience across several markets, including golf, turf and ornamental, professional pest management, animal health, and vector control. His expertise brings both breadth and depth to Atticus as the EcoCore division grows existing markets and expands across new market segments.

Trevor’s business acumen spans sales, marketing, and product development. Much of his experience and knowledge has been cultivated in the manufacturer side of the business with PBI Gordon, where his leadership advanced him to senior roles over a 15-year period.

Kenect Makes 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List

Kenect announced it ranked 292 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Kenect grew 499% during this period.

This is the second year in a row Kenect has made the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. It was also the second fastest growing company in Utah on the list.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

American Agri-Women Elects New National Officers

American Agri-Women (AAW) recently elected its national officers at its 2022 national convention in Bozeman, MT. AAW, a national coalition of farm, ranch, and agri-business women, is in its 48th year of advocating for agriculture. Arlene Kovash of Oregon Women for Agriculture is the new secretary. Jean Goslin of Kansas Agri-Women is VP of Education. These women will serve two-year terms.

Continuing on the national board for the second year of their two-year term is Heather Hampton+Knodle, Illinois Agri-Women, who serves as president. Rose Tryon VanCott, California Women for Agriculture, first vice president; Laura Hart, Texas Agri-Women, vice president of communications, Kathy Goodyke, Minnesota Agri-Women, treasurer, and Karolyn Zurn will continue her role as past president.

MAG Capital Partners Buys Dalton, GA, Manufacturing Facilities

MAG Capital Partners, LLC, acquired two industrial manufacturing properties in Dalton, GA, from a local seller. Totaling 115,350 square feet and situated diagonally from each other on approximately 7.5 acres, the facilities are fully occupied by The Recreational Group (RG), a leading manufacturer, distributor, designer and installer of recreational surfacing products chosen by top athletic facilities, elite golfers, and landscape professionals.

Built in 2001 and expanded in 2004, 205 Boring Drive is an 80,350-square-foot manufacturing/distribution facility with 22 to 25 ft. clear heights, eight truck loading doors and two drive-in doors. 210 Howell Drive is a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing/distribution facility with 22 ft. clear heights, three truck loading doors and two drive-in doors. It was originally built in 2005 and both buildings were renovated in 2019.

