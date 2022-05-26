Red Wing Shoe Company now offers a new enhanced AI-driven Ultimate Fit Experience™ for customers across all 500+ retail stores. In the new Ultimate Fit Experience, a Red Wing Certified Fit Specialist helps build a customized fit system (boot, insole, and sock), starting with a personal assessment of work environment conditions and safety requirements. This is then combined with new foot scanning technology by Volumental. Customers step onto a 3D scanner that assesses 16 foot measurements in less than 5 seconds. They then walk across a pressure plate for a dynamic foot scan, which provides a visualization of their gait and pressure points.

The customized technology creates a digital 3D foot model, which is used to recommend a customer’s ideal work boot size and any additional foot support. In a partnership between Red Wing and Superfeet, stores will also offer insole recommendations and the ability to purchase custom 3D printed footbeds that are designed for a customer’s unique foot shape and movement patterns. The custom footbeds are mailed directly to the customer and help reduce fatigue on feet due to a combination of custom arch support, flex zones, and flex lines—all designed to enhance natural motion and help feet move more efficiently.

“We saw an opportunity to advance the Ultimate Fit Experience to provide an even more personalized fit for our customers,” said Mike VanGoethem, vice president and chief services officer, Red Wing Shoe Company. “Our previous experience focused on standard 2D measurement and foot pressure points, and now we are enhancing that, adding in gait assessment and whole foot volume 3D measurement. We’re excited to merge the art of our purpose-built shoes, with the science of this new dynamic, tech-driven approach to ensure the best fit for worker comfort and safety.”

Data collected from the personal assessment and foot scan is combined with retail purchase data and custom AI-driven technology to provide tailored recommendations across Red Wing’s catalogue of footwear styles.

“I hear positive feedback of the Ultimate Fit Experience process nearly every day from at least a customer or two,“ said Branden Rion, Virginia Beach Red Wing store associate. “Once customers have a better visual understanding of things like sizing, arch height and foot pressure distribution, they’re more liable to make purchases based off of that.”

When it comes time for a customer to make their next work boot purchase, their personal profile, including work requirements and fit history, will be easily accessible across all Red Wing’s stores.

Learn more about Red Wing’s Ultimate Fit Experience here. The Ultimate Fit Experience is only available in Red Wing stores. To find your nearest retailer, visit www.redwingshoes.com/stores.

