The production of e-waste is skyrocketing. According to the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, nearly 54 million tons of e-waste were discarded globally in 2019 — an amount that’s expected to increase to 74.7 million tons a year by 2030. Sadly, less than 20% of e-waste is recycled annually.

To reduce e-waste in the irrigation industry Hunter has expanded its Irrigation Controller Recycling Program to Hunter Preferred Program members in the US. Hunter is striving to improve that figure by expanding its Irrigation Controller Recycling Program to customers nationwide.

Since launching the program in 2019, Hunter has recycled more than 13,000 pounds of controller e-waste through its partnership with nonprofit organization Blue Star Recyclers. Hunter has also helped support Blue Star Recyclers’ mission to create jobs for people with autism and other disabilities through the organization’s ethical recycling operations.

By getting involved, those who work in the irrigation industry can provide critical employment opportunities while keeping e-waste out of landfills through ethical recycling.

Participation requires minimal effort and cost:

Hunter Preferred Program members simply request a shipping label.

They collect old irrigation controllers from customers and contractors.

Finally, they ship the collected controller e-waste to Blue Star Recyclers.

Hunter Industries will pay the recycling fees for Silver, Gold, and Platinum members up to the allotted amount through December 31, 2022.

Hunter Industries is committed to creating a sustainable organization that achieves a balance between people, planet, and profit. This program is just one of the ways the company is striving to safeguard the world for future generations while caring for the global community and the people in it.

Participation is open to all Hunter Preferred Program members. Interested distributors must get approval from their Hunter Account Manager and Hunter Director of Corporate Social Responsibility Warren Gorowitz. Click here to locate controller recycling locations.

