Jeff Buhler Receives 2024 NALP Lifetime Leadership Award

Massey Services has announced that Jeff Buhler, Senior Vice President of Customer Service, has been honored with the 2024 Lifetime Leadership Award by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). This prestigious award was presented on November 4th in Charlotte, NC, during NALP’s annual ELEVATE conference.

Jeff Buhler

The Lifetime Leadership Award is one of NALP’s highest honors. It recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership, dedicated service, and a deep commitment to the lawn care industry and NALP itself. The award celebrates those who have made lasting contributions to the profession, while embodying the spirit of innovation, advocacy, and inspiration within the landscape community.

“Jeff’s leadership and drive for positive change has played a critical role in our company and our industry,” said Tony Massey, president and CEO of Massey Services. “His analytical approach to decision-making has resulted in numerous process improvements, and his commitment to investing in and mentoring our team has inspired our team members to pursue new growth opportunities within our company. We are proud to congratulate Jeff on this well-deserved recognition.”

Buhler’s career is distinguished by his leadership roles within the industry, including serving as President of NALP’s Board of Directors and contributing to various nonprofit organizations. With a passion for fostering company culture and utilizing technology to enhance customer experiences, Buhler continues to be a driving force behind the success of Massey Services, while generously sharing his expertise with the broader landscape industry.

Currently, Buhler serves as Chairman of the Advisory Board of the University of Florida Department of Religion, and Chairman and Founding Director of the Ridgecrest Foundation. The Ridgecrest Foundation supports Camp Ridgecrest for Boys, Camp Crestridge for Girls and the Ridgecrest Conference Center. In addition, Jeff is a Board Member of The Pabst Steinmetz Foundation, Orlando Opera, and Victory Cup Initiative.

