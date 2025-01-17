Jobber Adds Two New Marketing Tools: Reviews & Campaigns

Jobber, a provider of operations management software for home service businesses, has launched two new Marketing Tools—Reviews and Campaigns—designed to help home service businesses grow by leveraging the power of their existing clients. Users can now perform key marketing elements—like automating online review requests and running targeted email campaigns—within Jobber.

Importance Of Reviews

“The online shopping experience has come to home service, with homeowners sourcing and comparing providers on Google the same way they do with physical products,” says Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. ”

According to a recent Jobber survey of 500+ U.S. homeowners and renters, online reviews are critical to the decision-making:

When considering a home service business, 98% said it is important the business has recent reviews.

70% of respondents will not seek a quote from a business with a rating of less than 4 stars.

65% require a business to have more than 50 reviews to consider working with them.

With Jobber’s new Reviews tool, service pros can automate review requests to their preferred clients as a part of their existing Jobber workflow.

“A few years ago we lost all of our reviews because of an issue with Google; that was really hard, especially as a service business,” said Paul Ricard, owner of Grill Tanks Plus based in Boynton Beach, FL. “Now, with Reviews embedded into our workflow in Jobber, we’ve been able to 10x the number of reviews! Clients are able to share how amazing our work truly is, which also boosts the morale of our team who love to see their hard work recognized.”

“When I’m looking for services I Google providers near me to see their reviews, and I need to read ten or more recent ones with depth to them,” said Joe H, homeowner in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. “Customer service is such a big part of these services, so I’m looking for if they’re approachable, friendly, and if I feel I can trust them before I decide to reach out.”

Targeted Emails

Home service businesses spend a significant amount of time and budget building a strong customer base—yet maximizing revenue with existing customers is often overlooked. The new Campaigns tool makes it easy for service pros to create targeted, branded emails that re-engage existing clients and promote their services. Businesses can send as many email campaigns as they need to as many (or as few) clients as desired.

According to Jobber’s survey:

Email is the #1 preferred channel for respondents to receive marketing communications from a home service business.

When it comes to email topics, 92% of respondents expressed interest in receiving info related to promotions, new service offerings, and home maintenance tips and reminders.

“Jobber’s Campaigns tool is easy to use because everything is formatted for you,” said Jeff Parks, owner of Blooming Valley Landscaping based in Scottsdale, AZ. “I just changed a few lines and the email campaign was ready to go in minutes. I booked four jobs off my first campaign to fill a couple of gaps on my calendar. I definitely recommend Jobber Campaigns to other businesses—I guarantee there is work out there waiting for you!”

Jobber customers on most plans can purchase Reviews and Campaigns as add-ons. To learn more about Jobber’s new Marketing Tools, visit here.

