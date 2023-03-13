Jobber Offering Grants Up To $15,000

Jobber, a provider of operations management software for home service businesses, announced that Jobber Grants is now accepting applications through June 8, 2023. Twenty-five businesses will be awarded grants totaling $150,000. Finalists will be announced in August 2023.

Home service professionals, ranging from aspiring to experienced business owners, are invited to apply for grants ranging from $2,500 to $15,000. The five-minute application is designed for busy home service pros in any industry, including lawn care, plumbing, residential cleaning, and painting.

Kirk Brown of Kirk’s Lawncare LLC used a Jobber Grant to launch his holiday lighting installation service, Dynamic Celebration Lighting, based in PA, which he now uses to earn non-snow dependent Winter revenue. Read his full story on starting the lighting business at: “Year-Round Revenue For Landscapers? Here’s How.”

“Investing in home service businesses means giving back to our communities, facilitating job creation, and boosting local economies,” said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. “We’re proud to continue Jobber’s tradition of investing in local entrepreneurs at all stages of growth to help them achieve their goals and ambitions.”

Jobber Grants are organized into several categories that reflect the diverse representation of excellence across home service, which looks different from business to business. Categories include:

Home Service Heroes: Business owners who keep home and offices safe and running smoothly.

Business owners who keep home and offices safe and running smoothly. Career Builders: Business owners who help hardworking people build meaningful careers.

Business owners who help hardworking people build meaningful careers. Smooth Operators: Business owners running a smooth business for themselves and their customers.

Business owners running a smooth business for themselves and their customers. Community Caretakers: Business owners who give back to the communities where they live and work.

Recipients have the freedom to choose how to use the grant to support their ambitious business goals and innovative ideas. Whether a company is looking to purchase new equipment, increase its marketing investment, launch a new service, or train their teams, funds from the Jobber Grants program are designed to help small business owners be more successful.

Jobber Grants is one of the many initiatives dedicated to supporting and elevating home service entrepreneurs, including events such as Jobber Summit, free resources to help launch, grow, and scale a business via Jobber Academy, Salary Guides, Jobber Entrepreneurship Group, trends and insights in the Jobber Home Service Economic Report, and more. To learn more about Jobber Grants or to apply, visit jobber.com/grants.

To learn about last year’s Jobber recipients from the lawn and landscape industry, visit “6 Landscape & Tree Care Pros Awarded Jobber Grants.”