Jobber has released its latest Home Service Economic Report: 2024 Review and 2025 Outlook. The report features expert insights and proprietary data aggregated from more than 250,000 residential cleaners, landscapers, HVAC technicians, electricians, plumbers, and more who run their businesses using Jobber.

After successfully navigating a challenging 2024, the report indicates that Home Service businesses are regaining momentum, fueled by strengthening consumer spending, a recovering housing market, and accelerating digital adoption.

“Despite lingering inflation concerns and uncertainty around interest rates, our data shows that demand for home services is rebounding,” said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder at Jobber. “As the economy stabilizes and policy decisions unfold in 2025, Home Service entrepreneurs have a strong opportunity for growth and long-term success.”

Key Jobber Report Insights

Consumer Demand Rebounding : While 2024 saw fewer jobs being scheduled, businesses maintained revenue by adjusting pricing and increasing job sizes. Late-year improvements suggest consumer confidence is returning, positioning 2025 as a year of renewed growth.

: While 2024 saw fewer jobs being scheduled, businesses maintained revenue by adjusting pricing and increasing job sizes. Late-year improvements suggest consumer confidence is returning, positioning 2025 as a year of renewed growth. Home Values Driving Renovations : Single-family home prices jumped 5.8% in Q4 of 2024, increasing homeowners’ willingness to invest in upgrades, repairs, and remodeling projects.

: Single-family home prices jumped 5.8% in Q4 of 2024, increasing homeowners’ willingness to invest in upgrades, repairs, and remodeling projects. New Construction Growth : A late-year surge in housing starts signals rising demand for new builds, creating more opportunities for Home Service professionals.

: A late-year surge in housing starts signals rising demand for new builds, creating more opportunities for Home Service professionals. Digital Payment Popularity Soars: Nearly half of all transactions on a dollar basis were made digitally in 2024, and trends suggest that digital payments could surpass 50% in 2025.

Segment Highlights: Green, Cleaning, Contracting, and Construction

The report highlights positive end-of-year trends across key Home Service segments—including Green, Cleaning, Contracting, and Construction. A deeper breakdown is as follows: