John Deere Brings Out New Front-Mount Snowblower

Expanding its portfolio of snow removal solutions for compact utility tractors, John Deere has announced the new Frontier™ SB12F Series Front-Mount Snowblower. Designed for customers with both large residential and commercial jobs, the SB12F Series is a new heavy-duty front-mount blower that offers optimal durability, maneuverability, and clearing capacity, helping tackle intense cold-weather conditions.

“Our customers are always seeking solutions to clear difficult snow during peak Winter,” said Mark Davey, Deere’s go-to-market manager. “The new Frontier™ SB12F pairs a tried-and-true front-mount design with cutting-edge features to help clear snow in record time, keeping operators safer and more productive all season.”

The heavy-duty front-mount design of the SB12F Series Snowblower helps operators reduce fatigue and increase productivity, especially while maneuvering in tight spaces. The increased clearing capacity, impressive hydraulic rotation capabilities, and extra-durable steel skid shoes also make the SB12F an ideal solution for those looking to tackle harsh weather conditions head-on. The front-mount design enables operators to perform snow removal jobs efficiently while focusing on what’s ahead, rather than what’s behind them.

Built to handle all types of snow removal jobs, the 80″ clearing capacity helps operators move snow faster. Also, the hydraulic chute on the SB12F rotates 245˚, increasing placement accuracy while quickly and conveniently moving snow.

The snowblower includes adjustable steel skid shoes, included in base, which can prevent damage or injury from thrown materials or objects. The steel skid shoes are also replaceable, helping extend the life of the snowblower.

