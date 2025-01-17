Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured

John Deere & Brock Purdy Team Up To Find Chief Tractor Officer

From now until April 29, 2024, John Deere & Brock Purdy will be on the lookout for JD's first ever Chief Tractor Officer.

John Deere, with the help of San Francisco 49er’s quarterback Brock Purdy, has launched an epic hunt for the company’s first-ever Chief Tractor Officer (CTO)! To qualify, you must be a witty, charismatic content creator who is ready to help the JD brand celebrate farmers, contractors, groundskeepers, and brand fans.

Picture it: You’re making stops at some of the most iconic stadiums and sporting landmarks, capturing the perfect striping in the outfield. Another day, you’re at Yellowstone National Park creating a #DayInTheLife maintaining the most scenic roads in America. It’s all in a day’s work for the CTO.

“Behind every part of our daily lives — from your breakfast to your clothes, to the roads you drive on — there are unsung heroes behind the scenes with a story to tell,” said Jen Hartmann, global director of Strategic Public Relations and Enterprise Social Media. “The role of the Chief Tractor Officer isn’t just about creating content, it’s about creating compelling stories about the people and industries supporting all of us.”

To apply, candidates must submit a short-form video with their pitch for the position. It should show the creativity, humor, and passion they’d bring to the job. Candidates are also encouraged to publish their entries to TikTok and/or Instagram tagging @JohnDeere.

Know a natural storyteller who thrives in the great outdoors and is great behind the camera? Send them here to shoot their shot at scoring the best job ever…now through April 29, 2024.

See Get Equipped: Gas and Diesel Mowers featuring John Deere’s QuikTrak™ E Series.

Also:

John Deere Launches Enhanced Customer Self-Repair Solution

John Deere Brings Out New Front-Mount Snowblower

Featured, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, The Latest

#DayInTheLife, 49ers, America, Brock Purdy, Chief Tractor Officer, commercial landscape, contest, CTO, equipment, Football, influencer, Instagram, Jen Hartmann, John Deere, John Deere Tractor, landscape, lawn care, machinery, OPE, outdoor power equipment, public relations, quarterback, San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers, , TikTok, Tractor, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

STIHL Increases Share Of Battery Tools Sold By 4%

Next

Landscape Forms & Industrial Facility Introduce The Plains & Pods™ System

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly