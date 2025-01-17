John Deere & Brock Purdy Team Up To Find Chief Tractor Officer

John Deere, with the help of San Francisco 49er’s quarterback Brock Purdy, has launched an epic hunt for the company’s first-ever Chief Tractor Officer (CTO)! To qualify, you must be a witty, charismatic content creator who is ready to help the JD brand celebrate farmers, contractors, groundskeepers, and brand fans.

Picture it: You’re making stops at some of the most iconic stadiums and sporting landmarks, capturing the perfect striping in the outfield. Another day, you’re at Yellowstone National Park creating a #DayInTheLife maintaining the most scenic roads in America. It’s all in a day’s work for the CTO.

“Behind every part of our daily lives — from your breakfast to your clothes, to the roads you drive on — there are unsung heroes behind the scenes with a story to tell,” said Jen Hartmann, global director of Strategic Public Relations and Enterprise Social Media. “The role of the Chief Tractor Officer isn’t just about creating content, it’s about creating compelling stories about the people and industries supporting all of us.”

To apply, candidates must submit a short-form video with their pitch for the position. It should show the creativity, humor, and passion they’d bring to the job. Candidates are also encouraged to publish their entries to TikTok and/or Instagram tagging @JohnDeere.

Know a natural storyteller who thrives in the great outdoors and is great behind the camera? Send them here to shoot their shot at scoring the best job ever…now through April 29, 2024.

