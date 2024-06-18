Brought to you by

John Deere has debuted five new P-Tier Skid Steer Loader (SSL) and Compact Track Loader (CTL) models. Entering the market, the 330 and 334 P-Tier SSLs and the 331, 333 and 335 P-Tier CTLs have a brand-new one-piece cab design with premium options. The options include enhanced technology features and an overall increase in operating power.

With the introduction of new CTLs and SSLs also comes the debut of three brand new attachments. These attachments include the MK76 and MH72D mulching heads and the CP40G cold planer. Expanding offerings in grade management solutions on compact models, the 333 and 335 P-Tier machines can be equipped with John Deere SmartGrade™ technology, helping to boost productivity on the job.

New Cab Design and Comfort Enhancements

The new P-Tier models include larger, fully redesigned operator stations. The new operator station is sealed, pressurized, and isolated from the frame to help improve comfort, productivity, and reduce outside noise. A new premium heated and ventilated seat allows comfort in all climates.

Utilizing the 8″ premium touchscreen display interface, customers can experience better insight and customization of machine settings and viewing information. When the premium display is selected, a range of standard features and benefits are included within the software.

The optimized joystick controllers enable more tasks to be completed with easy to reach and adjustable controls that offer personalized setup. The new 25 Button SSM puts all functions in one spot, eliminates rocker switches, and enables easier and quicker machine adjustments while operating.

John Deere’s new cab tilts up in one piece, giving ground-level, all around access to the engine, drivetrain, and undercarriage of the machine. A single operator or technician can raise the boom and enable the mechanical lock out from within the cab. In addition, visibility has increased 20% over the G-Series, improving views out the front, sides, and back of the machine.

SmartGrade™ and Grade Control Features

Both 333 and 335 P-Tier Compact Track Loaders can be equipped with SmartGrade Ready including 2D grade control or 3D SmartGrade with Topcon.

On Board Diagnostics enables an operator to easily navigate through a diagnostic and settings menu structure to look up detailed information on current machine settings and any active codes. With the new monitor option, any active diagnostic trouble codes will also contain more detailed descriptions about the issue and not just a code number.

New Technologies & Machine Capabilities

Two brand new technology capabilities make their debut with the rollout of these models, including Attachment Manager and Surround View. The attachment Manager is available as an upgrade on the 330, 331 and 333 P-Tier Machines and comes standard on the 334 and 335 P-Tier models. This mode enables preprogrammed flow and pressure for John Deere attachments and can display key attachment parameters on the screen while running.

Surround View technology provides a birds-eye-view image to the operator to assist with increasing situational awareness.

When reversing, the display will automatically switch to the rearview camera which gives the operator a closer view of what’s behind the machine. Surround View dynamically integrates two boom mounted cameras in addition to a rear camera onto a dedicated monitor. It provides a 270° view of the sides and rear of the machine.

The John Deere Operations Center™ will continue to be included on all large-frame CTL and SSL, enabling fleet managers to monitor machine location, codes, fuel usage and other key features. Enabling data sharing with a dealer streamlines maintenance and repairs and can help prevent downtime when issues are identified early.

Quick-Tatch™ System Updates and New Attachments

John Deere will also debut new strategic Quick-Tatch™ system updates and three new attachment offerings. A full overhaul of the John Deere Quik-Tatch coupler means customers can continue to easily switch back and forth between attachments.

Also entering the market are the CP40G Cold Planer, and MK76 and MH72D Mulching Head. The CP40G Cold Planer, powered by Wirtgen Group milling machine and cutting technology, provides intuitive in-cab controls and includes tilt float activation. The model can slide horizontally from left to right, for ultra-capable control, and is designed for easy pick replacement. Visible indicators for side plate depth, tilt angle, and milling drum cut boundary ensure jobsite accuracy, while an optional pressure gauge aids in monitoring milling performance.

Additionally, the optional water tank mounts within the cold planer frame to provide convenient filling and the nozzle kit effectively suppresses dust. The model is compatible with the 333, 334 and 335 P-Tier machines.

The MK76 and MH72D Mulching Heads are designed to work with the 333, 334 and 335 P-Tier models to take on land clearing needs in stringy, fibrous, dense, and fast-growing cycles. The optimized knife style head on the MK76 is ideal for fibrous vegetation. In addition, these mulching head attachments produce the finest chip of all John Deere mulchers, broadcasting discharge to mitigate piles.

