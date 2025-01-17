Contact Us

John Deere Launches Enhanced Customer Self-Repair Solution

Customers can now remotely download secure software updates directly to their 4G-connected John Deere equipment.

With John Deere’s new enhanced self-repair solution, customers can now remotely download secure software updates directly to embedded controllers on their compatible 4G-connected John Deere equipment. Released earlier this week, the solution is available initially in the U.S. through the company’s Equipment Mobile app.

John Deere Equipment MobileThis latest update follows a March 2022 announcement that expanded the availability to purchase Customer Service ADVISOR directly from John Deere.

“This is the latest example of how John Deere continues to lead by innovating, developing, and bringing to market the latest solutions that help our customers maximize uptime and be more productive, efficient, and sustainable in their operations,” said Luke Gakstatter, Senior Vice President for Aftermarket & Customer Support.

Using their John Deere Operations Center™ account, John Deere customers operating compatible 4G-connected machines can use this enhanced solution to complete secure software updates directly to an embedded controller through a user-friendly interface using the Equipment Mobile app. This adds to other customer maintenance and repair information added to Operations Center™ and Property Center™ this year, including Operator’s Manuals, Warranties, and Product Improvement Programs specific to their equipment.

The new feature will give John Deere customers the ability to keep controllers on their compatible 4G-connected equipment up to date with the latest software releases. These updates can include enhancements and general improvements to generate a better equipment experience.

John Deere continues to develop solutions that support and enhance customers’ ability to safely and securely repair their own equipment, including reprogramming capabilities for compatible equipment and solutions for non-connected machines.

The Equipment Mobile app, available on both iOS and Android, helps John Deere customers manage, maintain, and keep their equipment running. With the app, users can prepare equipment for work, access key information from the Operator’s Manual, and find the parts they need. It also connects with John Deere Operations Center™, providing a reliable connection between John Deere customers and their equipment.

Click here to read more lawn care and landscaping news from John Deere. 

