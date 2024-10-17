John Deere Reman To Invest $13.5M In Missouri Expansion

John Deere will invest $13.5 million to expand its John Deere Reman Core Center facility in Strafford, Missouri by an additional 120,000 square feet. The company will break ground for the project in mid-2025 and it’s scheduled to be completed in 2026. The expansion will bring the facility’s total footprint to 400,000 square feet in size.
The Strafford facility is one of several John Deere Reman facilities in the Springfield region. John Deere Reman remanufactures parts and components to deliver like-new performance at a lower cost, with reduced environmental impact. The company’s skilled local employees use a variety of techniques to bring components back to their original John Deere specifications, or better.
“This is a significant milestone for us and shows John Deere’s commitment to the Reman business and to the local community,” said Kevin Schrag, Manager, John Deere Reman. “Our dedicated employees, with their focus on keeping our customers running and commitment to the remanufacturing business, have made this investment possible.”
John Deere began its Reman business 26 years ago as a joint venture with Springfield Remanufacturing Corporation before eventually acquiring the company. Today, John Deere Reman employs over 500 people and provides more than 2,000 different remanufactured products to customers across the globe, exporting one-third of what it produces.
