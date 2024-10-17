Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Industry News

John Deere Reman To Invest $13.5M In Missouri Expansion

John Deere Reman will break ground for the 120,000-square-foot expansion in Strafford in the spring, it's scheduled to be completed in 2026.

John Deere will invest $13.5 million to expand its John Deere Reman Core Center facility in Strafford, Missouri by an additional 120,000 square feet. The company will break ground for the project in mid-2025 and it’s scheduled to be completed in 2026. The expansion will bring the facility’s total footprint to 400,000 square feet in size.

The Strafford facility is one of several John Deere Reman facilities in the Springfield region. John Deere Reman remanufactures parts and components to deliver like-new performance at a lower cost, with reduced environmental impact. The company’s skilled local employees use a variety of techniques to bring components back to their original John Deere specifications, or better.

John Deere Reman
(Photo: Adobe Stock / Frank Gärtner)

“This is a significant milestone for us and shows John Deere’s commitment to the Reman business and to the local community,” said Kevin Schrag, Manager, John Deere Reman. “Our dedicated employees, with their focus on keeping our customers running and commitment to the remanufacturing business, have made this investment possible.”

John Deere began its Reman business 26 years ago as a joint venture with Springfield Remanufacturing Corporation before eventually acquiring the company. Today, John Deere Reman employs over 500 people and provides more than 2,000 different remanufactured products to customers across the globe, exporting one-third of what it produces.

Read more news about John Deere on Turf.
Get Equipped:
Snow & Ice Management Equipment

From snow blowers to compact excavators, this assortment of snow and ice management equipment includes everything your team needs to get the job done. Read more…

Featured, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates

Capital Investment, corporate expansion, Heavy Equipment, John Deere, John Deere Reman, Missouri, Remanufactured Products, Remanufacturing, Springfield, Strafford

Sponsored Content

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Yanmar TL65RS

Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the midsize TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders.

Water Conservation Through Irrigation Techniques

Turf Magazine's June 2024 "Water Issue" and an upcoming Vectorworks webinar both explore water conservation tips.

Previous

Yanmar CE’s ViO35-7 Brings Stellar Operator Experience

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly