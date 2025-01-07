John Deere revealed several new autonomous machines during a press conference at CES 2025 to support customers in commercial landscaping, construction, and more.

While each sector of the Green Industry experiences its own set of challenges, a commonality that can be found across all of them is skilled labor availability. Deere aims for autonomy to spread to more of its machines. Below, you will find in-depth descriptions of two autonomous machines JD has to offer.

460 P-Tier Autonomous Articulated Dump Truck (ADT) for Quarry Operations: Quarries supply the essential raw materials vital for building roads, buildings, and infrastructure, and it’s a complex process to mine, process, and transport materials. Using the second-generation kit, the ADT will handle the repetitive tasks of transporting material around the quarry to facilitate different steps in the cycle.

Autonomous Battery Electric Mower for Commercial Landscaping: Commercial landscaping is a highly competitive industry and having the staff to support different bids is essential. The autonomous commercial mower leverages the same camera technology as other Deere autonomous machines, but on a reduced scale since the machine has a smaller footprint. With two cameras on the front, left, right, and rear, 360-degree coverage is achieved, and staff can focus on other aspects of the job.

Select machines will be autonomy ready from the factory and the second-generation perception system will be available as a retrofit kit for certain existing machines, providing customers with multiple paths to adoption based on where they are in their technology journey.

The machines are managed via John Deere Operations Center Mobile, the company’s cloud-based platform. By swiping left to right to start, the machine can be started once placed in the appropriate spot. Through the app, users also have access to live video, images, data, and metrics and the ability to adjust various factors like speed.

The fully autonomous machines will be on display from January 7-10, 2025 at John Deere’s CES booth #5016, located in West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

