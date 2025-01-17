The Connecticut Grounds Keepers Association (CGKA), in collaboration with Guido & Associates, is presenting a half-day online workshop, “Accelerate Company Growth with Purpose, Plan, People & Profits” on February 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST. Led by industry leader, Judith Guido, chairwoman of Guido & Associates, the event will offer tools and insights for business owners, managers, and team leaders in the Green Industry.

The workshop is designed to equip participants with the tools necessary for effective scaling of their companies. Key topics include market analysis, building blocks for growth, strategic development, team building, workforce development, strategic execution focusing on high-payoff activities, and cash-flow and financial management. It combines Guido’s experience, successes, and recognition in the Green Industry Hall of Fame with interactive and practical exercises. Guido is a C-level executive, entrepreneur, sales trainer, keynote speaker, writer, and has been recognized as one of the highest-ranking women in the Green Industry.

Liam Ohlmann, executive director of the CGKA, comments, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Judith Guido for this workshop. She is a sought-after Growth Executive, Coach and Thought-Leader. Her expertise in the Green Industry, coupled with our commitment to professional growth, will provide an unparalleled learning experience for our members and attendees.”

Judith Guido commented, “I’m honored to partner and collaborate with the CGKA again. Together, we aim to empower industry professionals with the knowledge and tools to not just grow but thrive.”

The CGKA serves landscaping professionals and their allied manufacturers and distributors by proving professional development, certifications, networking, lobbying, and scholarships for the Green Industry. For more information and registration details on the webinar, please visit here. Cost is $90 for general admission or $50 for CGKA members.

Guido & Associations is a professional growth executive coaching, training and consultancy specializing in growing people, profits, and company valuations. For more information call 818-800-0135. (Web site currently being revamped.)

In other CGKA news, the 2024 CGKA Turf and Landscape Conference will be held on February 20 at The Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville, CT. For more information, click here.