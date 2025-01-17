Keep Your Cool While Working Outdoors

Summer’s clearly not done with us yet. As of this writing, record breaking temperatures were coming in 15˚ above average and spiking above 100˚ in searing heat from Texas across to Florida. For landscapers, this can be downright dangerous. Follow these heat safety measures, stay hydrated, and look into the benefits of acclimatization and cooling PPE. Here are other items that can help your crew stay cool.

Dickies Temp-iQ® 365 Long Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt

Fortify your workwear with performance driven solutions in Dickies Temp-iQ® 365 Long Sleeve Tee. This all-season tee is backed by innovative Temp-iQ® 365 technology designed to maintain the ideal microclimate between you and your workwear all year round. The advanced body temperature control traps heat when you’re cold and releases heat when you are warm, making this long sleeve tee the ultimate foundation to finish any shift strong. Plus, you’ll achieve superior sun protection with UPF 40+ and thumbholes for added coverage, as well as an anti-odor finish that keeps you feeling fresh all day. Doubling down on protection, the drop tail hem gives you more coverage in the back, while side vents allow for optimal breathability. Designed to maximize mobility, the underarm gusset makes reaching and climbing a breeze.

Nuun Sport Electrolyte Tablets & Powders I was introduced to Nuun tablets by my father, an avid cyclist, a few years ago and am now addicted. It seems the rest of the world has now discovered them as well. Simply drop these slightly fizzy flavored solutions into a water bottle for better hydration through five key electrolytes without all the extra sugar or additives. Each tube (about $7.49) contains 10 tablets (essentially 10 drinks) and you can buy bulk in an eight tube box (roughly $54-$60). 12 flavors to select from, four include caffeine. My favorite is fruit punch! I haven’t yet tried the Nuun Sport Hydration Electrolyte Powder Drink Mix ($23.99/16 packets per box), which is a fast-dissolving powder that contains no fizziness. Find out more–including tablets for Immunity, Energy, Vitamins, etc. by clicking here.