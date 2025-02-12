Key Updates To Ryan’s Leadership Team

Ryan Lawn & Tree, a trusted leader in the green industry, has announced key updates to its leadership team.

Larry Ryan

Larry Ryan

Larry Ryan, the Founder and President, is stepping down from his role after 38 years. He will continue to serve Ryan as the Executive Chairman of the Ryan Board of Directors. Under Larry’s leadership, Ryan Lawn & Tree grew from humble beginnings into one of the nation’s most respected lawn, tree and landscaping companies.

During his time as President, Larry grew Ryan from his garage to a company with six branches in major cities, over 500 associates, and $80 million in annual revenue. Larry guided Ryan with a relentless vision for customer service excellence, putting employees first, and following faith-based leadership principles. He made Ryan an employee owned company to allow all associates to share in the company’s success.

Derek Osburn

Derek Osburn

Derek Osburn has joined Ryan Lawn & Tree as the new Vice President of Revenue Generation. As a seasoned leader with over 18 years of experience in sales and marketing, Osburn brings expertise in consumer research and data analysis. He has held key roles at brands such as Milwaukee Tool and Bushnell.

In his new role, Osburn will focus on driving alignment and a shared strategic vision between marketing, sales, and branch operations. His work will aim to enhance growth and strengthen the Ryan Lawn & Tree brand in both existing and emerging markets. This includes leveraging brand marketing and advancing sales strategies to fuel success.

Before joining Ryan Lawn & Tree, Osburn served as Global Product Lane Director for Bushnell’s Optics division. Within that division, he was responsible for overall product strategy, as well as leadership of Marketing, Product Development, and Engineering. He spearheaded initiatives to increase focus on digital efforts based on consumer data, drove product innovation through consumer research, and streamlined product lines to deliver impactful, focused marketing communications.

Chuck Monico

Chuck Monico

Chuck Monico has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Monico brings over three decades of industry experience, strong business acumen, and values-based leadership guided by his faith. In his new role as CEO, Monico will continue to build on Ryan’s strong foundation of excellence, service, and values.

Before this promotion, Monico served as Senior Director of Ryan Lawn & Tree’s Omaha branch, formerly CM’s Outdoor Solutions Group. He founded CM’s in 1993 and led the company for over 25 years, growing it from a team of three to 55 associates and increasing annual revenue from $130,000 to $7.5 million. Since its acquisition by Ryan Lawn & Tree in 2022, Monico has fostered mentorship and professional development, emphasizing a faith-based approach to leadership.

For more Turf Magazine coverage of personnel updates, read on:

NuFarm Makes Personnel Changes

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Appoints New Business Director

Ruppert Landscape Appoints Kang President & COO