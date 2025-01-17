KeyServ™ Acquires Landmark Landscape Group

KeyServ Company has announced its recent acquisition of Landmark Landscape Group. This will expand its presence and capabilities in the Birmingham, AL market. The acquisition is strategically positioned to bolster KeyServ’s landscape services in the Southeastern U.S. and offer long-term value to the organization.

Landmark Landscape Group was founded by Guy Roemen and Randy Williams in 2011 on a foundation of commercial landscape experience and rewarding relationships with Birmingham property managers. Over the next decade-plus, Landmark grew through the founders’ consistent delivery of customer care. Today, it provides full-service landscape installation and maintenance services to an expanding base of residential and commercial clients in the region. While Williams retired in 2019, Roemen will continue to run Landmark as a valued resource within KeyServ Company.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to partner with Landmark Landscape Group; the acquisition complements our current Alabama operations with Quality Creative Landscaping in Birmingham and Huntsville,” said Jeff Domenick, CEO of KeyServ Company. “Our team values Landmark’s commitment to their people and customers, track record of success and solid position for growth. With the addition of Landmark Landscape Group, KeyServ continues to build a great company around our associates and customers in an amazing industry.”

“This is a big win for Landmark Landscape Group and for all our employees,” said Roemen. “I am very excited to join the KeyServ team and look forward to growing an already stellar company.”

The acquisition of Landmark Landscape Group reflects KeyServ’s commitment to the Green Industry. It does this by utilizing their industry knowledge to find and grow highly valued local residential and commercial landscape companies. By aligning with the right partners, leveraging synergies, and executing a strategic roadmap, the company is setting the stage for a thriving future.

