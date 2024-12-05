Contact Us

King Joins OTR As Vice President of Aftermarket Sales

OTR Engineered Solutions has hired John King as its new VP of Aftermarket Sales and will lead tires, wheels, assemblies, and track assemblies.

OTR Engineered Solutions (OTR) has hired John King as its new Vice President of Aftermarket Sales. In this role he will help lead sales efforts for OTR’s line of tires, wheels, assemblies, and tracks to aftermarket customers within multiple industries, such as agriculture, construction, golf, lawn & garden, material handling, powersports, and specialty vehicles.

John King

“OTR has been aggressively recruiting talent to help us achieve our strategic goals, and John is a great fit to grow our aftermarket business segment,” said Mitch Mittlestadt, General Manager, Aftermarket.

King offers nearly 30 years of sales and operations management experience. This includes more than 10 years of experience in the tire industry, where he consistently increased sales growth for a major manufacturer. He is also responsible for improving customer experience through the development of sales tools, CRM system management, and more.

OTR Engineered Solutions is a market-leading global enterprise specializing in off-the-road tire, wheel, and track solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarkets. Known for being an innovator in multiple off-the-road applications, OTR differentiates itself by providing value-added services such as warehousing, tire mounting, and sequencing, among other things. The firm has long established strategic partnerships with OEMs covering Construction, Lawn & Garden, Powersports, Agriculture, Forestry, Mining, Material Handling, and Specialty Vehicle markets. OTR’s infrastructure comprises 30+ facilities and warehouse locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia, serving customers globally.

