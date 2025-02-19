Contact Us

Kress Awarded Sourcewell Cooperative Contract for Outdoor Power Equipment and Robotics

The new cooperative contract will allow any government, education or non-profit agency in the U.S. or Canada to purchase Kress' product line.

Kress’ full line of real-time kinematic (RTK) robotic mowers.

Kress, an innovator in battery-powered, professional landscaping equipment and robotics, has been approved by Sourcewell, the Minnesota-based government organization that provides cooperative purchasing nationwide. The new cooperative contract will allow any government, education, or non-profit agency in the U.S. or Canada to purchase the company’s innovative line of products without the need to participate in individual bidding. This partnership will help more agencies adopt the best-in-class Kress Commercial 8-minute CyberSystem and boundary-wire-free robotic mowers with inch-level accuracy.

“We are honored to have been awarded Sourcewell approval,” said David Johnson, executive vice president of Kress U.S. “We have already seen large-scale adoption of Kress for commercial landscaping, golf course maintenance, and at the municipal level. This partnership will lower the barriers for entry in certain categories, allowing us to continue to revolutionize the industry by improving lawn care and maintenance efforts for more partners.”

Sourcewell-approved Kress equipment includes the full Kress Commercial 8-minute CyberSystem as well as its full line of real-time kinematic (RTK) robotic mowers. The Kress Commercial 8-minute CyberSystem boasts batteries that charge from 0% to 100% in only 8 minutes on the go and last 10 times longer than traditional lithium-ion cells, as well as a comprehensive line of outdoor power equipment with as much power output as commercial two-stroke engines. Kress equipment is also CARB-compliant, LEEDS, and WWF Platinum Certified. Its RTK robotic mowers run on the company’s proprietary RTK network–with no subscription fees–using GPS technology without the need for local antennas. A one-time virtual map is all that is needed for full flexibility of turf maintenance.

Throughout North America, Sourcewell offers cooperative purchasing programming, helping public agencies get what they need efficiently and effectively. With the partnership between Sourcewell and Kress, public agencies in the U.S. and Canada can more easily adopt the industry-leading technology. Sourcewell approval means that Kress has gone through the bidding process and its products exceeds all local requirements for public agencies.

