Kubota Aligns with Boot Campaign to Raise Funds for Military Families

Kubota has announced a partnership with Boot Campaign to help restore the lives of veterans and military families.

Kubota Tractor Corporation has announced a new partnership with Boot Campaign to support the organization’s work to restore the lives of veterans and military families through individualized, life-improving care. The company kicks off its program with Boot Campaign on Veterans Day with a series of activities that run through May of 2025. 

Through a series of internal and customer facing efforts, Kubota aims to support Boot Campaign’s mission to provide personalized care for veterans and their families to treat the root cause of hidden wounds of war, to ease stress and financial strain, and to produce quantifiable, long-lasting, and life-changing results year-round.

Kubota launched its “Geared to Give” program in 2015 in partnership with the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) to provide donated Kubota equipment and financial support to help veterans pursue a future in farming. Now, as Kubota embarks on the program’s 10th year, the company will continue to support FVC but also expand its efforts to help more veterans with the Boot Campaign alliance.

“Over the past decade of the ‘Geared to Give’ program, our support of veterans has been incredibly well received by employees, dealers, and customers,” said Alex Woods, Kubota Senior Vice President and a veteran of the Army National Guard. “One of the key learnings has been the collective passion for supporting all veterans and military families, whether it’s for those returning to farming or construction or not. That’s why we are expanding ‘Geared to Give’ and our support for veterans and active military through Boot Campaign. Together, we recognize that our work would not be possible without their work to defend our freedom.”

Kubota’s support for Boot Campaign’s programs will kick off in honor of Veterans Day and run through May 2025 for Military Appreciation Month when the company will raise funds with in-store, dealer fundraising efforts and online boot sales as a part of Boot Campaign’s “Lace Up, America” movement, and T-shirt sales in support of their “You Matter” program, to remind us all of the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans and military families, and to give back to Boot Campaign’s mission-driven programs.

“At Boot Campaign, we want every man or woman who has laced up their boots in service to our country to know that their life, their service, and their sacrifices matter,” said Shelly Kirkland, CEO of Boot Campaign. “Partnering with Kubota gives Americans another way to outwardly honor the stories of those who served, while also supporting veterans seeking care and treatment through our individualized programs.”

Last month, Boot Campaign representatives and Board Member Johnny Joey Jones joined Kubota at its annual dealers’ conference, Kubota Connect 2024, to announce the partnership internally to Kubota’s 1,100 dealers nationwide and to share more about the organization’s mission and why giving back is so important. 

To learn more about the Kubota’s efforts with Boot Campaign, visit: bootcampaign.org/kubota.

