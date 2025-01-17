Contact Us

Kubota Announces 20 Hometown Proud Grant Recipients

Kubota's Hometown Proud grant projects with the most votes in each of it's 10 operating districts will turn $10,000 grant into $50,000 grant.

Kubota Tractor Corporation announced 20 grant recipients in its fourth annual Kubota Hometown Proud® grant program. The program is aimed at providing support across the country for local nonprofit organizations and their unique initiatives. Now, each of the 20 hometown projects goes to a public vote. The project with the most votes in each of Kubota’s 10 operating districts will turn their $10,000 grant into a $50,000 grant.

Kubota Hometown Proud

“The Kubota Hometown Proud grant program was created four years ago as a way for Kubota to give back to our dealers’ hometowns in a meaningful way,” said Todd Stucke, President of Kubota Tractor Corporation and Senior Vice President for Kubota North America. “Today we are announcing more grants than ever before – for 20 nonprofits from various hometowns across the country – to help with community projects that will make a positive impact in these communities for years to come. We hope the next phase in our program generates even more hometown pride by rallying around each organization and helping to shine a light on the important work they all do.”

Now it’s up to the public to rally around their hometowns to decide which projects are awarded additional funding. From now until August 14, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. CT, voters are encouraged to visit KubotaHometownProud.com and cast a vote for one of the 20 community projects. Every vote submitted will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes* for the chance to win a Kubota residential Z200 Series zero-turn mower or BX Series sub-compact tractor. Voters can make their selections once per day to increase their odds of winning. The community projects with the most votes will be announced in September.

The 2024 Kubota Hometown Proud grant program recipients and their projects that are now up for vote include:

  • Ag Alley at Shanél Valley Academy (Hopland, CA)
  • Agricultural Education Space for Black Youth and Adult Land Stewards by Black Oregon Land Trust (Corbett, OR)
  • Barns Repair and Restore at AACORN Farm (Kalamazoo, MI)
  • Bristow Town Square Renovation by Bristow Historical Society (Bristow, OK)
  • Bryant City Park Improvement Project by Bryant Up & Coming (Bryant City Park, SD)
  • Cape Fear Heritage Garden at Cape Fear Botanical Gardens (Fayetteville, NC)
  • Denton Freedom House Gardens Project (Denton, TX)
  • Developing Ag Opportunities for Residents at Bethel Hill by Advocates for Community Choice (Marthasville, MO)
  • Diamond Dream: Enhancing Youth Baseball & Softball Fields (Cross Plains, TX)
  • Downtown Community Park by Leave it Better (Eastman, GA)
  • Friends of Distant Hill Accessible Nature Trail and Pavilion Project (Alstead, NH)
  • Growing Food and Opportunities by The Farm School at Gibbs Road (Kansas City, KS)
  • Growing Hometown Pride by Wello, Inc. (Green Bay, WI)
  • High Tunnel House for Free Produce at Matthew 25 Farm, Inc. (Tully, NY)
  • New Heart: Feeding Those in Need by Fed By Faith (Joelton, TN)
  • Pony Van for Stable Moments by Justin’s Place (Wilmore, KY)
  • Refugee Children Farm Educational Shelter by Transplanting Traditions Community Farm (Chapel Hill, NC)
  • UGArden Community Farm Stand at the Univ. of Georgia (Athens, GA)
  • Vocational Tech Program at the Lighthouse Ranch for Boys (Loranger, LA)
  • West Union Recreation Ballpark Restoration by Future Plans, Inc. (West Union, OH)

A record of more than 1,500 entries were received this year from across the country, demonstrating diverse and genuine needs from communities big and small.

For more information and official rules for the Kubota Hometown Proud grant program, please visit KubotaHometownProud.com.

For the most recent Get Equipped: Gas Mowers product spotlight from Turf Magazine, featuring Kubota’s F3710 front-mount mower, click here.

