Kubota Announces Stephen Barcuch as Executive Director of Sales

Kubota Tractor Corporation recently announced the promotion of Stephen Barcuch to Executive Director of Sales, responsible for managing the company’s annual sales plan and dealer development organization. Barcuch has been with the company for 12 years and most recently served as senior director of Kubota’s Central Division, further building on his career in both field and corporate roles for Kubota, including product marketing director for compact, utility, and ag products as well as serving as a Kubota district manager. His promotion is effective February 17, 2025.

“I am thrilled to announce this promotion because (Barcuch’s) diverse experience makes him the perfect choice to lead Kubota’s divisional sales teams and dealer development efforts,” said Alex Woods, Senior Vice President of Sales, Supply Chain, and Product Support. “(Barcuch) has consistently demonstrated dedication and leadership in his various positions at Kubota, and his commitment to our company’s values has greatly contributed to our success. I’m confident that in his new role, he will continue to inspire those around him and drive his teams confidently into the future.”

Before joining Kubota, Barcuch held sales and product management positions with AGCO Corporation for 16 years. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing at American Intercontinental University, and he earned the Roberto C. Goizueta Leadership Certificate from Emory Executive Education.