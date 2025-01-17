Kubota Awards $600,000 In Kubota Hometown Proud® Grants

Now in its fourth year, Kubota continues its commitment to hometowns across America with its Kubota Hometown Proud® grant program. The program has awarded $600,000 in grants to 20 deserving community-based nonprofit organizations in 2024. The distribution included more grants to more communities in one year than ever before. Kubota Hometown Proud is an annual grant program that encourages nonprofit organizations to partner with their local Kubota dealership to apply for grant funding consideration.

This year, the program launched a call-for-entries in March. It received 1,590 applications before Kubota selected its 20 regional winners. All 20 community projects were put up for public vote to determine which 10 winners would receive additional funding through a $50,000 grant.

“The Kubota Hometown Proud grant program not only saw more applicants than ever before from nearly every state in the country, but also more grant winners. In years past we’ve named five grant recipients, and this year we had 20,” said Todd Stucke, President of Kubota Tractor Corporation. “Our dealers embody the spirit of their hometowns, and it’s important for us to give them more resources to give back to local organizations that matter most to them and their customers, positioning them as the local dealer of choice while shining light on the important work being done in their hometowns. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all who were a part of this year’s program.”

In August, Kubota opened the public voting phase of the program allowing the public to choose their favorite hometown nonprofit to receive a chance at more grant funding. In all, more than 94,000 votes were cast. As a result, the 2024 Kubota Hometown Proud grant program winners are:

2024 Kubota Hometown Proud: $50,000 Grant Recipients

2024 Kubota Hometown Proud: $10,000 Grant Recipients

Kubota also announced that Ben A. from South Carolina, is the winner of the 2024 Kubota Hometown Proud national sweepstakes. Ben selected the Kubota Z422KW-54 prosumer zero-turn mower as his prize and will plan to put it to good use upon receipt from his local Kubota dealer, Hendrix Machinery Inc., located in Pooler, GA.

Through this program, Kubota aims to invest in hometowns across America to help make a sustainable impact on community programs and projects. To-date, the company has awarded nearly $2 million in Kubota Hometown Proud grant funding.

For more information and official rules for the Kubota Hometown Proud grant program, please visit KubotaHometownProud.com.

For more recent Turf Magazine coverage of Kubota Tractor Corporation, click here.