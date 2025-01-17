Contact Us

Kubota Introduces New RTV520 Crossroads Edition For Property Owners

Kubota Tractor Corporation announced a new, limited edition RTV utility vehicle with the introduction of the RTV520 Crossroads Edition.

Kubota Tractor Corporation has introduced the RTV520 Crossroads Edition, a new, limited edition to its RTV utility vehicle line. The RTV520 Crossroads Edition comes with a factory-installed package that includes highly requested accessories, primarily from residential users.

Kubota RTV520Accessories in the package include a full cab with tilt out windshield and sliding windows, LED front and rear work lights, and a large glovebox and poly cargo mat to help get work done from dawn to dusk. The doors are easily removed for increased airflow in the hot summer months. The RTV520 model transports nicely in the back of a standard pickup truck.

Designed with residential property owners in mind, the RTV520 is ready to move people and get work done. Cruising is more comfortable than ever with dynamic breaking, a redesigned suspension, and comfortable seats.

The limited-edition model is available in Kubota orange with black alloy wheels and has a top speed of 20 MPH. With a redesigned suspension and seat, operators can enjoy time outdoors more comfortably, moving passengers and tools, with the new RTV520 Crossroads Edition. The RTV utility vehicle will be available in limited quantities at authorized Kubota dealers beginning in March 2024.

For another recent Turf Magazine article about Kubota Tractor Corporation’s Hometown Proud Contest, click here.

The Kubota F3710 mower was also featured in Turf’s Get Equipped: Gas and Diesel Mowers feature in the February 2024 Issue.

 

