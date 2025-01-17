Kubota Invests In Communities With Hometown Proud Grants

Kubota continues to invest in hometowns across America with its Kubota Hometown Proud community grant program. This year, the company has awarded $600,000 in grants to five deserving communities, with the Lucasville Community Park recently receiving the “Community Choice Grant.”

The program launched a call-for-entries in April and received nearly 800 applications before Kubota selected its five $100,000 regional grant winners. Then in August, all five projects were put up for a public vote to determine one “Community Choice Grant” winner to receive an additional $100,000, which ultimately was awarded to Lucasville Community Park, a new park concept for a small town in Ohio that needed a community gathering place.

The 2023 Kubota Hometown Proud Grant Program winners are:

Lucasville Community Park (Lucasville, Ohio): Every hometown needs a community gathering space, and that is what this project is all about. Lucasville Community Park is the 2023 Community Choice grant recipient. In partnership with the local Kubota dealer, Ricer Equipment, Lucasville will use the $200,000 grant to build an amphitheater and the next phase of the park that consists of building a ¼ mile paved walking path to make the space accessible to all.

Black Farms, Food and Families Project (Lebanon, Tenn.): The Project, in partnership with Absolute Kubota, the New Farmer Academy at the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Tennessee State University (TSU), will use a Kubota Hometown Proud Grant to build an educational greenhouse. The addition will also help revitalize minority interest in agriculture through an heirloom "seed-to-feed" project.

The Children's Village (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho): "Every family deserves a village" is the belief of Children's Village, a trauma-responsive safe haven providing crisis youth housing and family support services. Partnering with their local Kubota dealer, Coeur D'Alene Tractor, The Children's Village applied for and won a 2023 Kubota Hometown Proud grant of $100,000.

Hunger Task Force (West Milwaukee, Wis.): Hunger Task Force, Milwaukee's Free & Local food bank, is a unique program that includes a 208-acre urban farm that grows fresh produce for local families. The Farm is supported by 5,000 volunteers. Equipment from their local Kubota dealer, Lochen Equipment, and the Kubota Hometown Proud Grant will help buy much-needed equipment.

The Giving Grove (Dallas, Texas): The Giving Grove community orchard program helps volunteers install and maintain fruit trees and berry bushes that provide a free source of fresh food for urban neighborhoods. With the support of Schaffer Kubota, this grant will allow GROW North Texas to purchase a truck and landscape trailer to transport trees and supplies to the 24 orchard sites around the region.

“Kubota is proud to give back to the communities where our dealers live and work,” said Todd Stucke, Senior Vice President for Kubota North America, and Senior Vice President for Marketing, Product Support & Strategic Projects for Kubota Tractor Corporation. “This year the Kubota Hometown Proud grant program saw applicants from nearly every state in the country. We are incredibly honored to support this year’s projects and hope our funding and equipment will assist in bringing each winner’s vision to life to serve each hometown for many years to come.”

To date, the company has awarded $1.2 million in Kubota Hometown Proud grants. For more information and official rules for the Kubota Hometown Proud grant program, please visit KubotaHometownProud.com.

