Kubota’s Hometown Proud Contest Now Open

Kubota Tractor Corporation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting local customers, dealers, and communities with the return of the Kubota Hometown Proud™ grant program. Established in 2021, the program provides a way for Kubota to give back to community projects by integrating Kubota’s dealer network. The fourth annual contest will provide support for even more local communities to grow, build, or revitalize their local projects by awarding 20 grants across the country. Two grants will be handed out in each of the company’s ten operating districts. After a public voting campaign in August, each district winner will receive $50,000, and 10 district runners-up will receive $10,000, totaling $600,000 in grants this year. Local Support, Nationwide

Each dealer in Kubota’s 1,100-strong dealer network takes pride in giving back to the communities where they live and work. Kubota is helping to further foster their local relationships and empower local initiatives. The program is now accepting applications for a chance to bring home funding to communities. All 501(c)(3) nonprofits within a 50-mile radius of an authorized Kubota dealer are invited to enter a project. Kubota encourages all types of community projects to apply. From community gardens, public spaces, and food banks, to increasing access to agriculture education; all are welcome to apply.

Here’s How to Enter:

Step One: Visit KubotaHometownProud.com between now and April 12, 2024.Only an authorized employee or officer with the legal authority to act on behalf of the registered 501(c)(3) organization or municipality’s nonprofit partner can enter.

Fill out the online application form to tell Kubota about a community project in need. Step Three: Upload project photos and organization information, then click ‘enter.’ That’s it!

The application period closes on Friday, April 12, 2024. Afterwards, all project entries will be reviewed, and Kubota will select 20 winners. Two winners from each of Kubota’s ten operating districts will then be elevated for public vote. From August 1-14, 2024, the public is invited to visit KubotaHometownProud.com and cast a vote daily for the top project in their district. The community project with the highest number of votes in each district will be presented with a $50,000 grant. Each district runner-up will receive a $10,000 grant. Moreover, voters have a chance to win, too! Every vote cast serves as one entry into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Kubota zero-turn mower or sub-compact tractor.



Organizations who have entered before can enter again; however, previous winners are not eligible. For more information, visit kubotausa.com/hometown-proud/rules.

