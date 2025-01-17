Contact Us

LandCare Announces 18 Recipients of the 2024 Scholarship Program

LandCare has announced 18 students have been selected to receive scholarship awards for the 2024-2025 school year through LEAF Program.

LandCare has announced that 18 new students have been selected to receive scholarship awards for the 2024-2025 school year. The opportunity was open to first-generation college students who are children of team members. This marks the largest number of new scholarships granted since the program’s inception in 2022. The total number of students currently receiving awards is now 26.

“Our team members value their children’s futures, so we’re here to ensure they know about LEAF’s support, from childhood literacy and college prep to scholarships,” said Camila Alvarez, LEAF Program Director.

LandCare Scholarship 2024“Every time I see a student light up with the realization that their dream of higher education is within reach, it’s incredibly emotional. It’s not just about providing financial assistance or academic resources; it’s about seeing these young people, many of whom have faced significant obstacles, step into a future they once thought was out of reach. Every step forward for these students feels like a victory for the entire community,” added Alvarez.

Including the $67,500 in scholarships awarded this year, the LEAF Foundation has awarded $124,500 in scholarships. Forty-nine students have received grants since the program’s launch. In May of this year, the scholarship program celebrated its second graduate, Moris Cruz, a 2022 and 2023 scholarship recipient. Cruz received his Risk Management and Insurance degree from the University of Georgia. Aligning with LandCare’s mission to support students nationally, LEAF’s latest group will attend schools in 12 different states.

“These scholarships are one key way of helping the families of our team members overcome the barriers to higher education,” CEO Mike Bogan said. “The significant growth in applicants this year is exciting, as it means we’re reaching more people and changing more lives. But we know it’s just the beginning – the path to college starts at an early age, and we’re committed to expanding our programs to remove all the obstacles we can identify.”

For more recent LandCare news from Turf Magazine, click here.

Check out Turf’s August 2024 Issue for a Yardstick profile on Jennifer Burnett, CPO of LandCare.

