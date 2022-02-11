The landscaped spaces of SoFi Stadium & adjacent Lake Park are award-winning.

While only one team will walk away as the winner of Super Bowl LVI, the stunningly transformed surroundings of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, CA, are a year-round winner for the community. Designed by Studio-MLA, the award-winning landscape spaces of SoFi Stadium, host of this year’s Super Bowl, and the adjacent Lake Park highlight community experience, ecosystems, and water.

When the development is complete, visitors will be able to engage with 25 acres of open spaces, walking paths, plazas, seating, and gathering areas. Arranged in various microclimate zones around the stadium park, a rich, biodiverse habitat serves regional hawks, warblers, monarch butterflies, honeybees, and hundreds of other species along with shrubs, ground covers, wetlands, and meadows.

Formerly a decommissioned racetrack, SoFi Stadium is now the anchor of a 298-acre mixed-use precinct featuring retail, commercial office space, a hotel, residential units, and outdoor park spaces that go beyond the typical redevelopment transformation. Breaking the paradigm of stadium design, it capitalizes on Southern California’s warm climate by moving many typically indoor activities to the outdoors for use by the community. The result is a 365-day-per-year destination hailed as “revolutionary” by the Los Angeles Times. The project is designed to be a true community amenity while incorporating significant green infrastructure and stormwater management strategies.