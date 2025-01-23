Landscape Forms recently announced its plan to break ground on an expanded campus in Q2 2025. Located on the site of their current headquarters in Kalamazoo, the expansion will add nearly 300,000 square feet of modern manufacturing space, raw material and finished goods storage, and related offices. The increased footprint will enable Landscape Forms to increase operational efficiency and support future growth, while providing an even healthier work environment to its workforce.

For the design of the new building and surrounding acreage, Landscape Forms partnered with renown Michigan-based architecture and engineering firm, SmithGroup. Additionally, Kalamazoo-based Miller-Davis will serve as the construction manager for the hallmark project. The multi-year project is expected to create hundreds of local construction and landscaping jobs. Once completed, Landscape Forms will be able to offer a reimagined workplace that will help attract and retain an expanded workforce. The company plans to add 125 new jobs to its current workforce of 500 people.

“Of paramount importance for the new design was the ability to offer our team members a work environment that puts their well-being, comfort and safety first,” notes Marjorie Simmons, CEO of Landscape Forms. “The facility is designed with a people-first approach, providing natural daylight throughout, healthy indoor air quality, human-scale mobility, and easy access to the unparalleled outdoor beauty of our 58-acre site here in Kalamazoo. It will be key to our goal of being the employer of choice for the very best talent.”

Simmons says that the new campus will also serve as an important symbol of the company’s dedication to made-in-the-USA manufacturing, adding, “While some companies choose to outsource their manufacturing completely or offshore to other countries, this new facility shows that Landscape Forms is committed to being a modern craft manufacturer right here in Michigan.”

Also fundamental to the project is furthering Landscape Forms’ leadership in embracing innovative technology to protect and sustain the planet. The design incorporates a myriad of environmentally friendly features including waste-heat recovery, LED lighting, and solar readiness. By preserving and adapting as much of the existing structure as possible, demolition will be minimized and re-use maximized. Growing its operations on the Kalamazoo campus will help the company further reduce its carbon footprint as well.

In addition to the sustainability features incorporated into the facilities themselves, the company is devoted to preserving the 58-acre site’s wetlands, restoring the oak savanna and native woodland, creating wildlife corridors, and capturing and reusing stormwater using bioswales.

The design will also create easy access for the company’s workforce and visitors to strengthen their connection to the site’s beautiful outdoor setting for relaxation, respite, and rejuvenation.

The campus will not only serve as a model to other manufacturers seeking to grow in a sustainable way, but it will also create a next-level customer experience for Landscape Forms’ clients, serving as a showcase destination for visitors from around the world. The project is expected to be completed in Q4 2027.