Landscape Forms Expands Americana and Harvest Product Lines

Landscape Forms, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-design site furniture, structure, LED lighting, and accessories, introduces a significant expansion to the Americana and Harvest lines created in collaboration with partner brand Loll Designs.

New to Americana is a double lounge chair (shown above), building on the line’s modernized, Adirondack-chair-inspired form and offering new ways for people to enjoy social moments outdoors. The Americana double lounge leans into the casual demeanor of the Adirondack-style chair, bringing a welcome communal element to an established icon. The original single Americana lounge is slightly wider and taller than a traditional Adirondack, and the two-seater follows this same direction—generously sized to ensure comfortable spacing between sitters and with the taller form factor that aids ingress and egress. Americana’s optional tablet arm expands the line’s options, giving users a spot to confidently place drinks and appetizers or even set up a laptop.

Joining the original rectangular Harvest table are four round communal tables, a fire pit table, two new stools, and a dining height bench. The new range of Harvest tables is designed with togetherness in mind, applying the communal nature of a round table to a wider range of outdoor experiences. Landscape Forms Director of Design, Ryan Heiser explains, “The essence of a round table is one of togetherness. Rather than at a long rectangular table where people at opposite ends don’t have much interaction, at a round table, everyone is close, facing one another and able to connect more effectively.”

Including a standing height table, a dining height table, a casual height table, a side table, and a casual height table with fire pit insert, the Harvest expansion runs the full gamut of postures from upright and more formal to low-slung, kicked back and fully relaxed. New Harvest stools in standing height and dining height pair respectively with the standing height and dining height tables, while the side table is a natural mate for Americana lounge chairs. Measuring a generous 62” in diameter, the tabletops for the new Harvest casual height table and 15”-tall side table are divided into three sections like pie slices, both to enhance visual interest and reduce the amount of material that needs to be replaced should part of the tabletop become damaged. Utilizing a burner sourced from Warming Trends, the Harvest casual height table with fire pit insert creates a signature outdoor experience that reflects the casual, carefree spirit at the heart of Harvest and Americana.

“The expansion to Americana and Harvest is rooted in the overwhelming success of these two product lines, and also informed directly by feedback and requests from our customers,” says Landscape Forms Chief Innovation Officer, Kirt Martin. “Addressing these requests in the form of a new standard offering communicates how highly we regard this feedback, and is an exciting opportunity to give our customers fresh ways to utilize the products that we know really resonate with them.”

With surfaces crafted from recycled and recyclable high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and understructures crafted from commercial-grade cast and extruded aluminum, the Americana and Harvest expansions retain the hardworking, sustainability-focused design for which they’re known. The HDPE tabletops and seats have a softness akin to exterior woods while being vibrant in color, UV-resistant, and virtually maintenance-free. The robust understructures are finished with Landscape Forms’ proprietary Pangard II® powdercoating that is rust-proof and highly resistant to fading and chipping. Pieces from the Americana and Harvest expansion are offered in two new standard colors, Navy and Black, in addition to the familiar Dusk, Apple Red, Leaf Green, and Sunset Orange options.

