Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Predator Series

Landscape Forms Furthers Commitment To Sustainability

Landscape Forms is furthering its commitment to sustainability. The company is now a SITES® Community Partner and is introducing an embodied carbon Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) initiative.

Landscape Forms recently announced two new initiatives to further its commitment to environmental sustainability. The outdoor furniture, lighting, and lifestyle manufacturer is now a SITES® Community Partner and is introducing an embodied carbon Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) initiative.

Landscape FormsSITES is a rating system that guides, evaluates, and certifies a project’s sustainability in the planning, design, construction and management of landscapes and other outdoor spaces. As a SITES Community Partner, Landscape Forms shares the commitment to prioritizing projects that enhance biodiversity and mitigate climate change while conserving resources, improving public health, and protecting ecosystems. This commitment includes providing solutions that simplify SITES Certification, developing products that achieve points towards credits under the SITES Rating System V2 and streamlining the documentation process. Discover available SITES credits with Landscape Forms’ products.

Landscape Forms has also conducted a Life Cycle Analyses of the embodied carbon impacts for many of the company’s core products. Conducted in collaboration with third-party certification body SCS Global Services, these analyses examine the carbon footprint of every product stage, including upstream materials, core manufacturing, packaging, transport, use, maintenance, and disposal. One of the first outdoor furnishing manufacturers to conduct such an analysis, Landscape Forms is addressing an unmet need for this data in the landscape architecture industry. The company is also helping to set a quantifiable baseline to inform new best practices.

“Becoming a SITES Community Partner and developing our Life Cycle Analysis initiative are two big steps forward in cultivating a culture of sustainability, accountability and transparency in our industry,” says Landscape Forms Sustainability Leader Amy Syverson-Shaffer. “As landscape architects and designers of outdoor space, our customers care deeply about the environmental impact of their work. So we’re enabling them to more confidently make the decisions that are right for our communities and right for our planet.”

Michael Blum, Chief Strategy Officer, comments, “Our Life Cycle Analysis Initiative is an important achievement in our ongoing efforts to enhance sustainability at Landscape Forms and also in the way we’re looking to guide our industry moving forward. We’re using this information internally to improve design, supply chain, manufacturing and distribution. We’re also sharing what we learn with the industry to foster more widespread transparency regarding sustainability and carbon emissions.”

For more on Landscape Form’s commitment to sustainability, click here.

Source: Landscape Forms

For more on sustainability, see:

Turf April 2023 Sustainability Issue

Managing An Eco-Campus In The Heart Of A City

The Landscape As Ecosystem

Landscape At 10 World Trade Receives SITES Precertification

Featured, Industry News, Innovation, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, The Latest

Amy Syverson-Shaffer, Green Landscape Products, Landscape Forms, Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) initiative, Michael Blum, SITES, SITES® Community Partner, Sustainable Outdoor Design, Sustainable Outdoor Products, Sustainable Sites Initiative

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

USDA Unveils Updated Plant Hardiness Zone Map

Next

Asian Longhorned Beetle Update: ALB Currently Found In Four States

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly