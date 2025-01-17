Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » synthetic grass

Landscape Management Network Announces New Crew App

Available for download, LMN's new Crew App can be used in Spanish or English and is an easy-to-use time and job-tracking platform.

CrewLandscape Management Network (LMN), a leading business management software built by landscapers for landscapers, has launched LMN Crew – a new app to ensure landscape teams are getting jobs done efficiently and accurately every day.

Crew was developed using input from landscapers across North America, and further refined with hours of on-hand use under real-world conditions. Available for download on any smartphone app store, Crew can be used in Spanish or English and is an easy-to-use time and job-tracking platform. It connects seamlessly with LMN to drive accountability and productivity, all while giving business owners the insights they need to take their companies to the next level.

Key features of LMN’s new Crew App include:

  • View schedules, routes, and jobs while tracking task progress and crew performance.

  • Provide your teams with everything they need to complete jobs including instructions, notes, files, individualized feedback, and more.

  • View a complete history of work on a specific job across all of your teams and receive real-time updates.

  • Improve communication between office and on-site teams with easy access to important files and photos about each job.

  • Real-time Job Costing – Track the hours, cost of materials, and equipment usage for accurate job costing and billing, allowing you to know exactly where you need to improve or lean in.

“Setting our crews up for success and still knowing what was going on in the field when I couldn’t be there was one of my biggest barriers to growth. That’s why we built Crew, the most advanced and intuitive time-tracking app in the industry” said LMN CEO and Founder Mark Bradley. “This is just the beginning for Crew as well, stay tuned for even more features to roll out each month as we continue to improve and develop this industry-leading platform.”

For more information about LMN and the new app, visit golmn.com/crew.

 

Look for an article with LMN’s Janna Bradley in the December issue of Turf. Arriving soon!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE ON THE FACEBOOK PAGE!

Business Management, Featured, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Products, Software, Technology, The Latest

Crew App, Janna Bradley, landscape business management, landscape business software, Landscape Management Network, Landscape Software, LMN, LMN Crew, Mark Bradley

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Get Equipped: Software And Technology

Next

Revenge Of The Turkeys! Tips For Deterring Wild Turkey Yard Damage

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly