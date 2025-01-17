On Monday, July 17, nearly 500 landscape and lawn care professionals from across the nation, members of the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), will convene at Arlington National Cemetery and the National Mall to volunteer, installing plants, protecting the historic trees, enhancing the turf, and improving irrigation systems.

“Landscape and lawn care professionals love to give back and the annual Renewal & Remembrance event allows them to use their horticulture skills to care for some of America’s most important green spaces,” said NALP CEO Britt Wood.

During this years’ service project on the National Mall, volunteers will install woodchips around tree stands near the Washington Monument and at the Tidal Basin, as well as renovating turf near the Washington Monument.

The projects at Arlington National Cemetery include top dressing turf, restoring irrigation, installing lightning protection on designated trees, and various hardscape and landscape installation projects.

In addition, NALP will once again host a Children’s Program at Arlington National Cemetery.

Renewal & Remembrance is supported by many industry companies that donate their time or equipment including lead partners Aspire Software, Caterpillar, John Deere, Greenworks Commercial, New Holland Construction and SiteOne Landscape Supply.

