Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Association Headlines

Landscape Pros Volunteering To Enhance Arlington Cemetery & National Mall

NALP member-volunteers will enhance the grounds at Arlington National Cemetery and The National Mall on July 17 through the annual Renewal & Remembrance event.

Renewal
The 2022 Renewal & Remembrance event. Credit: NALP

On Monday, July 17, nearly 500 landscape and lawn care professionals from across the nation, members of the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), will convene at Arlington National Cemetery and the National Mall to volunteer, installing plants, protecting the historic trees, enhancing the turf, and improving irrigation systems.

“Landscape and lawn care professionals love to give back and the annual Renewal & Remembrance event allows them to use their horticulture skills to care for some of America’s most important green spaces,” said NALP CEO Britt Wood.

Renewal
The 2022 Renewal & Remembrance event. Credit: NALP

During this years’ service project on the National Mall, volunteers will install woodchips around tree stands near the Washington Monument and at the Tidal Basin, as well as renovating turf near the Washington Monument.

The projects at Arlington National Cemetery include top dressing turf, restoring irrigation, installing lightning protection on designated trees, and various hardscape and landscape installation projects.

In addition, NALP will once again host a Children’s Program at Arlington National Cemetery.

Renewal & Remembrance is supported by many industry companies that donate their time or equipment including lead partners Aspire SoftwareCaterpillar,  John DeereGreenworks CommercialNew Holland Construction and SiteOne Landscape Supply.

For more information on the event, click here.

For more current NALP news, read “Need H-2B Assistance? NALP Forms Partnership With másLabor.”

 

Association Headlines, Charitable Work, Featured, Industry News, Maintenance, The Latest

Arlington National Cemetary, Aspire Software, Britt Wood, Caterpillar, Greenworks Commercial, John Deere, Landcaper Volunteers, NALP, National Association of Landscape Professionals, National Mall, New Holland Construction, Renewal & Remembrance, SiteOne Landscape Supply

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Bobcat Cultivates Community With $250K Grant To Parks

Next

SiteOne Partners With AOS For Robotic Mower Expansion

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly