Your business is your equipment, and landscapers need equipment that’s built to meet the demands of business. Selecting the right machine is an important investment, one that’s critical for success. With the 2022 season coming to an end, now is the time to start thinking about your equipment needs for 2023.

Like any capital investment, you need to do thorough research before making a commitment. Your local Cub Cadet dealer is a great resource to help by both allowing you to demo the equipment and give you an overview of their parts and service offering. Partnering with the right dealer will make all the difference. Run a search for the dealers in your area and find one that offers demos of their equipment.

Word of mouth referrals also can help point you in the right direction. Drive around your area and spot landscapers in the field. If they’re using equipment you’re interested in, stop and ask them what they think and who they’re getting service from. These first-hand accounts can go a long way to better informing your decision.

Then take stock of your business needs to pinpoint the mower that will provide the most value. Stand on mowers are great for properties that require a lot of maneuverability while zero-turns are ideal for larger, open properties.

If you’re on the fence, ask your local dealer for a demo. Test out multiple machines to experience how they operate first-hand and find the right fit. Locally owned Cub Cadet dealers are part of a nationwide network of experts on Cub Cadet professional equipment. They’ll bring equipment out to you and allow landscapers to test out the product in the field so they can see first-hand how the machine works and determine whether it will be a fit for their needs.

Commercial dealers, like those in the Cub Cadet nationwide network, know the struggles that commercial landscapers go through when a machine breaks down. It’s imperative you make sure to partner with a dealer that has a strong service support network so you can locally source maintenance parts.

Cub Cadet builds machines that help add value to your bottom line. Take the PRO X 600 for example; this stand-on riding mower was designed with the operator in mind. Adjustable platform springs allow you to cater to the operator’s height and weight. High rear wheels help make hopping curbs easy, which is especially helpful when tackling big commercial properties. And most importantly, it’s designed to deliver a smooth, premium cut.

The PRO X 600 also was engineered to minimize maintenance, which can reduce landscapers’ down time. Maintenance-free spindles don’t require greasing, allowing you to spend more hours in the field instead of in the garage.

Choosing the right machine is critical for success. Cub Cadet builds machines that are built different to support your business. Partnering with the right dealer will help put you in the right machine to set your business up for success.