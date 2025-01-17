Contact Us

Lawn Striping Finalists Announced! Vote For Your Favorite!

We've narrowed down the Top 10 Finalists of the Turf Lawn Striping Contest! Vote for your favorite on on the Turf facebook page!

Striping Contest

Last month, Turf asked its readers to “Show Off Your Stripes” by sending in photos of their most spectacular mowing designs. After viewing many amazing entries, we narrowed it down to the Top 10 Finalists. The winner will be determined by who receives the most number of “likes” on on the Turf facebook page! The top choice will then be interviewed by the Turf editor and featured in an article in the February issue! So make sure to cast your vote and spread the word. Deadline for voting is Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

CLICK LINK TO VOTE ON
THE TURF FACEBOOK PAGE!!

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

