LawnPRO Partners Acquires Green Image Lawn Care

LawnPRO Partners recently announced the acquisition of Green Image Lawn Care. Based in York and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Green Image provides lawn care services and fertilization, soil testing, tree & shrub care, flea & tick, and mosquito control to residential and commercial customers. The Company was founded in 2016 and is led by Luke Zimmerman and Ryan Freed, who both received Turfgrass Science degrees from Pennsylvania State University and will continue to lead the company after the acquisition.

Bill Viveen, CEO of LawnPRO Partners, said, “Luke and Ryan have built a successful professional lawn care service rooted in being the best place for lawn care technicians to build their careers. The culture they have created is outstanding! We are proud to welcome the Green Image team to LawnPRO and look forward to working alongside them to grow their business in Pennsylvania and beyond.”

“We bring a scientific approach to custom designing healthy, green lawns using eco-friendly practices and we believe LawnPRO will be an excellent partner to help us expand our services to new customers and markets,” said Luke Zimmerman and Ryan Freed, founders of Green Image.

HCI intends to make significant investments in people, infrastructure and M&A for the growing LawnPRO Partners platform. The firm welcomes inquiries from lawn care treatment businesses interested in becoming part of the platform.