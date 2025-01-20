Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured

LawnPRO Partners Acquires Green Image Lawn Care

LawnPRO Partners' acquisition of Green Image Lawn Care further expands the company's footprint throughout Pennsylvania.

LawnPRO Green Image

LawnPRO Partners recently announced the acquisition of Green Image Lawn Care. Based in York and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Green Image provides lawn care services and fertilization, soil testing, tree & shrub care, flea & tick, and mosquito control to residential and commercial customers. The Company was founded in 2016 and is led by Luke Zimmerman and Ryan Freed, who both received Turfgrass Science degrees from Pennsylvania State University and will continue to lead the company after the acquisition.

Bill Viveen, CEO of LawnPRO Partners, said, “Luke and Ryan have built a successful professional lawn care service rooted in being the best place for lawn care technicians to build their careers. The culture they have created is outstanding! We are proud to welcome the Green Image team to LawnPRO and look forward to working alongside them to grow their business in Pennsylvania and beyond.”

“We bring a scientific approach to custom designing healthy, green lawns using eco-friendly practices and we believe LawnPRO will be an excellent partner to help us expand our services to new customers and markets,” said Luke Zimmerman and Ryan Freed, founders of Green Image.

HCI intends to make significant investments in people, infrastructure and M&A for the growing LawnPRO Partners platform. The firm welcomes inquiries from lawn care treatment businesses interested in becoming part of the platform.

Click here for more insights on lawn mowing maintenance and lawn care.

Featured, Industry News, Lawn Mowing Maintenance and Lawn Care

acquisition, Bill Viveen, Business, business management, fertilization, Green Image Lawn Care, Lancaster, lawn care, LawnPRO, LawnPRO Partners, Luke Zimmerman, Pennsylvania, pest control, soil testing, Tree & Shrub Care, turf, Turf magazine, turfgrass science, turfmagazine

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Turf April 2023 Issue

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly