Courtesy of Facility Executive

In 2023, natural disasters have already cost over $190 billion. With hurricanes, heatwaves, earthquakes, wildfires, and other weather-related incidents becoming more common, facility executives have to ensure their businesses are resilient in the face of climate change. In addition to taking precautions for life safety, organizations have to consider the toll a changing climate can have on human behavior. Research has shown that with an increasing heat, in particular, like the world experienced last July, can cause a rise in violent behavior.

In the podcast below, Turf’s sister publication Facility Executive talks with Steve Crimando, principal of Behavioral Science Applications, about how increasing temperatures can impact human behavior, and why organizations need to account for this increasing risk. He offers insight into global challenges related to changing weather conditions, and what steps organizations should take to protect people and ensure operational resilience.

Click below to listen to our conversation with Steve.