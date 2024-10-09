Contact Us

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

The Navimow robotic mower is Segway’s first entry into the lawn care and landscaping industry. With the goal of offering autonomous solutions for commercial landscapers and homeowners alike to reduce labor costs and save valuable time in mind; Segway Navimow aims to broaden their scope and be recognized for more than just personal transportation.

In the podcast below, Turf Magazine‘s Managing Editor, Jessica Schwartz, talks with Wayne Kreifels, Head of Sales for North America at Segway Navimow. Kreifels will discuss their entrance into the North American robotic mower market , distribution, and what attendees should expect to see from them both inside and outside in the Demo Yard at this year’s Equip Expo in Louisville, Kentucky from October 15-18th.  

Click below to listen to our conversation with Wayne. Then, feel free to share your thoughts, experiences, or questions on this topic in the Comment section below. This podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Samsung Podcasts, and Podchaser.

Business Management, Business Trends, Education, Featured, Innovation, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Podcasts, Podcasts, Products, Resources, The Latest

Equip Expo, green industry, lawn care, mower, Mowers, Navimow, Podcast, robotic mower, Segway, Segway Navimow, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine, wayne kreifels

