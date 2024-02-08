LMN To Hold Mastermind Summit Later This Month

More than 15 industry leaders will be speaking at the event.

Landscape Management Network (LMN) will host its annual Mastermind Summit, an event to help take landscape businesses to the next level, from February 20 – 23 in Orlando, FL.

“I know you’ll find that golden nugget if you join us. There’s going to be a lot of opportunities to take away actionable information that will give you a really high return on your investment,” comments LMN CEO Mark Bradley. “Learning from other people, peer networking, and seeing experts deliver key content was always critical for me and my landscaping business.”

More than 15 industry leaders will be speaking at the event, with the experts at LMN providing even more informative sessions that will help landscape professionals take their businesses to the next level. The speakers will culminate with keynote speaker Heather Monahan, a best-selling author named one of the most influential women in radio.

Additionally, the three-day event will include hands-on deep dives into LMN and Greenius, multiple expo booths, and plenty of networking opportunities. The event will conclude with the inaugural 2024 Customer Awards. Submissions are open for the awards, and winners can win a trip for two to Sandals or two free days of coaching from Mark Bradley.

Nominees must be present at the Mastermind Summit to win awards in the following categories:

Peak Performance Award — celebrates the business that has achieved the highest revenue per hour, exemplifying efficient operations and optimal resource management.

Net Profit Mastery Award — honoring the business with the highest net profit percentage, this award recognizes exceptional financial management and profitability.

Residential Design Build Award of the Year — given to a company that demonstrates outstanding creativity and execution in residential design-build projects.

Landscape Maintenance Excellence Award — celebrating top-tier performance in residential and commercial landscape maintenance.

Community Impact Champion Award — honors a company or individual making significant contributions to social impact and community engagement through landscaping.

Team Member of the Year Award — recognizing an individual who has shown exceptional dedication, skill, and impact in the landscaping industry over the year.

Woman in Landscape Leadership Award — celebrating a woman who has shown outstanding leadership, innovation, and influence in the landscaping industry.

Young Landscaping Professional of the Year Award — recognizes an individual under 25 who has shown remarkable talent, innovation, and impact in the landscaping industry.

To submit an award nomination, visit https://golmn.com/summit/awards/. For more information about the Landscape Mastermind Summit, and to register, visit https://golmn.com/summit/.

